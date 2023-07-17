ONE CALL, AI Enabled Business Trading Platform Goes Global with Former META & FACEBOOK Executive Hiring in the USA
ONE CALL, AI Enabled Business Trading Platform Goes Global with Former FACEBOOK Executive HiringWASHINGTON, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One Call, the pioneering force behind a unique technology designed to connect buyers and sellers based on geographic proximity, has announced the appointment of Adriane Goetz as its new Chief Marketing Officer. This strategic move comes as One Call seeks to revolutionize the way businesses connect across diverse cultures, geographies, and industries.
Goetz, an esteemed marketing expert with a wealth of experience in product marketing at Meta, the parent company of globally renowned platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, brings a deep understanding of customer needs and a proven track record in developing effective marketing strategies. Her expertise will be instrumental in driving the success of One Call's ground-breaking technology on a global scale.
Jawad Farooq, Co-Founder & President of One Call, warmly welcomes Goetz, acknowledging her exceptional skills she employed in strategic promotion of various Meta products including Facebook . Goetz will be key in promoting our global go to market strategy especially within the USA and North America.
Jawad is a serial entrepreneur and executive leader with number of successful start-ups which he is spearheading for strategic growth . He is widely published in global press including Forbes, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Yahoo, Benzinga, Digital Journal and Yahoo Finance.
Gohar Sultan Shah, Founder and CEO of One Call , expresses his excitement about Goetz's appointment, emphasizing the global potential of the company's technology. With One Call's platform connecting buyers and sellers across various cultural, social, financial, and business landscapes, Goetz's understanding of diverse market dynamics will be pivotal in expanding the company's reach and impact. Gohar is a seasoned technology entrepreneur with deep understanding of AI , Deep Learning, SaaS Platforms and Telecom . One Call is a brainchild born out his constant quest for a combined listing and broadcasting platform which can seamlessly match and meet businesses with consumers local to them .
Speaking on the occasion Adriane Goetz said “I am thrilled to join a team that shares my passion for business connectivity and customer-focused innovation. Coming from nearly a decade of experience in Product Marketing at Meta ( Parent company for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram ), I have seen first hand how a deep understanding of customer needs can drive success in a rapidly evolving market.
My time at Meta allowed me to hone my skills in developing effective marketing strategies that resonate with both businesses and customers. And as a local business owner here in Austin, TX, I have a unique perspective on what resonates with businesses and customers in our community. I am excited to bring this expertise to One Call as we continue to grow and expand our brand”
One Call is an innovative fully autonomous AI enabled Platform aims to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers, providing a seamless service for businesses to connect based on geographic proximity. By leveraging the power of AI and Machine Learning technology, One Call opens doors to new opportunities and facilitates collaboration among businesses, regardless of their location or cultural background. One Call is expanding globally with already hundreds of thousands of international businesses already autonomously listed and now in the process of expanding its footprint further including the USA and Canada markets.
