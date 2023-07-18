Global Water Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers and Trends

Water Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Water Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Global Market Report 2023 – Market Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Water Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s water soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market forecast, the water soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.70 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global water soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements industry is due to the increasing livestock population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest water soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market share. Major water soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market include Alltech Inc., Nutreco N.V., Royal DSM, Neovia Group, InVivo, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Kemin Industries Inc.

Water Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Market Segments

● By Vitamin Type: Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C, Other Vitamin Types

● By Mineral Type: Potassium, Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Manganese, Other Mineral Types

● By Application: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The water-soluble vitamins and mineral feed supplements refers to the vitamin and supplements that are used for supplement grazing by providing necessary vitamins and minerals and trace minerals. The water-soluble vitamin refer to the vitamins which dissolve readily in water and can be readily absorbed by the tissues. The mineral feed supplements are mineral blends that can be provided to grazing animals during periods of low mineral and trace mineral availability in the dry or rainy seasons.

