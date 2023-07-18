Plastic Compounding Market Size Expected To Reach $883 Billion By 2027

Plastic Compounding Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Plastic Compounding Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Plastic Compounding Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers plastic compounding market analysis and every facet of the plastic compounding market research. As per TBRC’s plastic compounding market forecast, the plastic compounding market size is predicted to reach a value of $883.31 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7% through the forecast period.

The increasing number of commercial and residential projects is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest plastic compounding global market share. Major players in the market include Adell Plastics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Celanese Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Solvay SA, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, Dow Inc., RTP Company, PolyOne Corporation (Avient Corporation), Polyvisions Inc., Kingfa Sci. And Tech. Co. Ltd., Kraton Corporation.

Plastic Compounding Market Segments

1) By Product: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polyamide (PA), Polycarbonate (PC), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Other Products

2) By Source: Fossil-Based, Bio-Based, Recycled

3) By Application: Automotive And Transportation, Infrastructure And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Packaging, Consumer Goods And Lifestyle, Industrial Machinery, Other Applications

This type of compounding refers to the process of incorporating additional components into a molten plastic base in order to create a material with the desired characteristics. This process enables the creation of custom plastic materials with properties such as increased strength, durability, flame retardancy, and UV stability.

