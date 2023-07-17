Founder of ALTR Created Diamonds & J’EVAR, Amish Shah, Featured Speaker at Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium hosted by DMCC

Marketing and Branding Panel at the Lab Grown Diamond Symposium , DMCC , Dubai Ahmed Bin Sulayem , Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer , DMCC Amish Shah , Founder ALTR and J'evar

Insights by Amish Shah, Founder of ALTR and J'EVAR at the Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium in Dubai, emphasizing on marketing, branding, and sustainable luxury.

What is the Intrinsic value of a diamond ? The intrinsic value of a diamond is just the emotions, everything else is just price” — Amish Shah

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Amish Shah, Founder of ALTR Created Diamonds, the pioneering lab-grown diamond company and J'EVAR , a new purpose-driven fine jewelry brand, was honored to be featured as a speaker at the World's-First Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium, hosted by Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) in Dubai on July 10, 2023 under the leadership of Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Bin Sulayem. This highly anticipated historical event gathered global industry leaders, diamond jewelry retailers, financial institutions, governmental stakeholders, diamond growers, and fine jewelry brands. The informative and thought-provoking conference had participants, both on the podium and in the audience, compelled to broaden their perspectives and engage in deep thinking. The energy-filled conversations spanned a wide range of critical and creative subjects, leaving everyone focused on how they would find their place in the future of diamonds.With his remarkable achievements and significant contributions to the lab-grown diamond industry, Shah brought unparalleled expertise to this crucial industry conversation. As the visionary behind ALTR Created Diamonds, Shah has revolutionized the lab-grown diamond industry by harnessing cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices. Under his leadership, ALTR has become a leading pioneer in the production of lab-grown diamonds, promoting them in desirable jewelry with branding and creating trust in consumers through education and authentication. J'EVAR, Shah's equally notable venture, has gained immense recognition for its exquisite lab-grown diamond jewelry, catering to discerning clients who seek sustainable luxury without compromising on beauty or quality. Shah's commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability has set new standards in the lab-grown diamond industry.Amish Shah's session, which focused on marketing and branding, delved into the question of his journey and learnings as a pioneer in the Lab Grown Diamond Category. The discussions in this panel emphasized that value creation through design, creativity, branding, AI-(Artificial Intelligence), storytelling, and effective marketing was a requirement to ensure the future growth of the category. The technological capabilities to design not only jewelry but also diamonds will expand the horizons of fine jewelry creators' imaginations. Diamonds serve as components, not the final products, and it is crucial for current stakeholders to recognize this fact. Shah's presence at the Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium was of paramount significance. His vast knowledge and unrivaled expertise contributed to the crucial industry conversation, fueling discussions around the future of lab-created diamonds and their growing appeal to Gen. A., Gen. Z, Millennial consumers.Amish Shah reiterated the value of marketing and branding in the lab-grown diamond industry, stating, "The intrinsic value of a diamond is just emotions, everything else is just price.", he added "Luxury brands are defined by their ability to deeply resonate with consumers, and at the heart of this connection lies brand storytelling. The Lab-Grown Diamond category needs to focus on creating consumer desirability through design, craftsmanship, marketing, and branding. Diamonds are a material, and we need to work it to create art that is valuable."Amish Shah's extensive experience in the lab grown diamond industry spans over 17 years, from introducing the world's first laboratory-grown diamond fine jewelry collection in 2006 to utilizing AI - (Artificial Intelligence) through their proprietary design tool for crafting sustainably produced jewelry with lab-grown diamonds grown using renewable solar energy and crafted with recycled gold. His insights and expertise provided valuable perspectives on value creation, design, AI - (Artificial Intelligence), sustainability, and marketing within the lab-grown diamond category.The Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium featured engaging discussions on AI - (Artificial Intelligence), financing and regulation, marketing and branding, sustainability, and reputation. With an innovative format that encouraged active participation from all attendees, the symposium aimed to foster collaboration and create actionable outcomes that will drive the industry forward.At the event, the delegates were welcomed by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, who said: “The LGD Symposium is a first-of-its-kind and timely gathering looking critically at the issues facing this nascent technology-driven industry. With over USD 1.5 billion lab-grown diamonds traded through Dubai last year – a year-on-year increase of 126% – we are witnessing first-hand the rapid rise of LGD and their applications from fine jewellery to semiconductors and heat sinks. This Symposium will be a pivotal moment in the growth trajectory of LGD, firmly establishing a platform for dialogue among the global industry movers in order to secure the longevity and prosperity of this unique technology in the coming years.”ALTR Created Diamonds, under the leadership of Amish Shah, is actively seeking to expand its footprint in the Middle East. By powering existing domestic jewelry brands through their OEM Loose Diamond and Jewelry Division and partnering with luxury stores for its consumer brand, J'EVAR, the company aims to capitalize on the thriving market in the region. The Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium has been an excellent opportunity for ALTR to establish strategic partnerships and collaborations, contributing to the growth and success of the lab-grown diamond industry.Read the symposium insights here : Amish Shah Insights on LGD Symposium 2023 To learn more about ALTR Created Diamonds, please visit www.altr.nyc To explore J'EVAR jewelry offerings, please visit www.jevar.co About ALTR Created Diamonds:ALTR Created Diamonds, the undisputed creator of the lab grown diamond market, is advancing the future of jewelry through its technological innovations, consumer and jeweler education, environmental initiatives, and top industry artisans with over 90 years of experience. Creating the purest form of diamonds known to man – Type IIa – in the only vertically integrated diamond house worldwide using renewable energy. ALTR has 49 patents, providing both created diamonds and uniquely created diamond jewelry that shape our experience of a brilliant diamond. In 2023, Founder Amish Shah embarked on a new venture by establishing J'EVAR, a luxury fine jewelry brand that places a strong emphasis on consumer satisfaction. At J'EVAR, the fusion of tradition and contemporary design takes center stage, reflecting meticulous attention to detail, with a commitment to sustainable luxury using carbon-neutral lab-grown diamonds and recycled metals. The brand focuses on design driven collections with offerings of Diamond Earrings, Diamond Necklaces and Diamond Bracelets.

ALTR Type IIA Lab Grown Diamond Growing Film: Powering the Future of Luxury with Renewable Energy. Brilliantly sustainable, endlessly exquisite