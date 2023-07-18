Microencapsulation Market Size Expected To Reach $15.54 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s “Microencapsulation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s microencapsulation market forecast, the microencapsulation market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.54 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global microencapsulation industry is due to the rising consumer demand for functional food. North America region is expected to hold the largest microencapsulation market share. Major microencapsulation companies include LycoRed Group, BASF SE, Balchem Corp., Encapsys LLC, AVEKA Group, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Microencapsulation Market Segments
● By Material: Agricultural Inputs, Food Additives, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Drugs, Fragrances, Phase Change Material, Other Core Materials
●By Shell Material: Polymers, Gums And Resins, Lipids, Carbohydrates, Protein
●By Technology: Spray Technology, Dripping Technology, Emulsion Technology, Other Technologies
●By Application: Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Products, Food And Beverages, Household And Personal Care Products, Agrochemicals, Construction Material, Textiles, Other Applications
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Microencapsulation is a technology that encapsulates solid, liquid, or gas materials into microparticles with diameters ranging from 1 to 1000 µm, using a polymeric or non-polymeric material to protect the contents from processing conditions and allowing controlled release under specific conditions. It is used to preserve and distribute functional constituents in various industries.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Microencapsulation Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Microencapsulation Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
