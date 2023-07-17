Specialty Films Market Report 2023: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends & Growth till 2028

Specialty films

Specialty films represent extensible, flexible, and high-performance polymers (HPP) that comprise several types of resins, including ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyvinylidene chloride, polyesters, nylons, and fluoropolymers. They offer better flex crack resistance, superior adhesion, heat-celling, and high tensile strength at cost-effective prices, owing to which specialty films are extensively deployed for insulation and conduction purposes and protecting the products against external contamination. Presently, specialty films are commercially available in varying types, such as shrink, stretch, conductive, and barrier.

How big is Global Specialty Films Market?

The global specialty films market size reached US$ 39.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 55.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2023-2028.

Global Specialty Films Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing adoption of these polymers in numerous industries, such as personal care, electronics, transportation, pharmaceuticals, construction, etc., on account of the rising demand for heat-resistant packaging solutions, is primarily driving the specialty films market. Additionally, they are utilized for protecting and storing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) from contamination, heat, moisture, and ultraviolet (UV) radiations, while ensuring longer shelf life and maintaining the nutritional profile, which is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) as a raw material to manufacture flexible packaging films is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing consumer environmental concerns are augmenting government bodies to launch favorable policies for minimizing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, thereby positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating investments in R&D activities by leading manufacturers to engineer technologically advanced specialty film materials are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, they are focusing on strategic collaborations, which is expected to fuel the specialty films market over the forecasted period.

Global Specialty Films Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

• 3M Company

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Inteplast Group Corporation

• Kaneka Corporation

• Mondi plc

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.)

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Ube Industries Ltd.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, resin, function and end use industry.

Breakup by Resin:

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Polyacrylamide

• Fluoropolymer

• Polyimide

• Polyolefin

• Others

Breakup by Function:

• Barrier

• Conduction and Insulation

• Microporous

• Safety and Security

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Packaging

• Personal Care

• Electrical and Electronics

• Transportation

• Construction

• Medical

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

