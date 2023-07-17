Aluminum Hydroxide Market Report 2023: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends & Forecast till 2028

Aluminium

Aluminum hydroxide, also called trihydrate aluminum, is an insoluble and white-colored inorganic amphoteric compound that is generally found naturally in the form of mineral gibbsite. It acts as an intermediate for producing several aluminum-based compounds, including aluminum oxide, zeolites, magnesium hydroxide, etc. Aluminum hydroxide is fire-resistant and lightweight in nature, owing to which it is widely utilized for producing plastics, drugs, elastomers, sealants, and adhesives. It possesses a neutral pH level, which makes it an ideal component for formulating numerous cosmetic products. Presently, aluminum hydroxide is commonly available in powdered and gel forms.

How big is Global Aluminium Hydroxide Market?

The global aluminium hydroxide market size reached US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028.

Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing adoption of this compound across various industries, such as chemical, automotive, electronics, manufacturing, transportation, pharmaceuticals, etc., on account of the rising need for fire retardants plastics and polymers as coatings and fillers to inhibit combustion, is primarily driving the aluminum hydroxide market. Additionally, it also offers a wide array of benefits, including durability, cost-effectiveness, water solubility, etc., which is further facilitating their demand across countries. Besides this, the rising usage of aluminum hydroxide in medications to treat ailments, such as gastroesophageal reflux and heartburn, is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the increasing awareness among leading manufacturers towards halogens materials for insulating them in housings for motors, circuit breakers and transforms is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, they are also focusing on strategic collaborations, which is stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, extensive investments in R&D activities are anticipated to fuel the aluminum hydroxide market over the forecasted period

.

Global Aluminum Hydroxide Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

• Akrochem Corporation

• Albemarle Corporation

• American Elements

• Bisley & Company Pty Ltd.

• Hindalco Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Group)

• J.M. Huber Corporation

• Nabaltec AG

• Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Showa Denko K. K.

• Sibelco

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• TOR Minerals International Inc.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, grade, form and application.

Breakup by Grade:

• Industrial Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

Breakup by Form:

• Powder

• Gel

Breakup by Application:

• Plastics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Coatings

• Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers

• Others

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

