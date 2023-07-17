Stellar Announces the Launch of its Exclusive Office Chairs & Furniture Showroom in London, UK
Stellar, a leading manufacturer of high-quality office chairs from Foshan, China is pleased to announce the opening of its exclusive showroom in London
We are thrilled to announce the launch of our exclusive Office Furniture showroom in London. Business buyers will hugely benefit from the high-quality & competitive prices that we offer.”FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stellar Global, a leading office chairs manufacturer and exporter of high-quality office furniture from Foshan, China is pleased to announce the opening of its exclusive showroom in London, United Kingdom. This new showroom is designed to provide a first-hand experience of the latest furniture designs and solutions offered by Stellar Furniture. This office furniture showroom in London is part of our commitment to expanding our global reach and providing our customers with unparalleled access to our extensive range of office furniture products and solutions.
— Arihant Nahar / CEO
The second-largest office chairs and furniture market in Europe is found in the United Kingdom, where non-specialist merchants control the industry's distribution network. The need for office chairs and furniture is constantly growing in the nation as a result of a strengthening economy, rising company confidence levels, expanding firms, and increased spending on new office space and furniture.
The country's office chair and furniture market is split into two main segments: the corporate sector, which is served by UK and international brand office furniture suppliers, either directly to end-users or through fit-out specialists and furniture dealers, and the small office sector, which is primarily supplied by low-cost producing countries like China, Turkey etc. through mail orders, the Internet, and retail outlets. According to estimates, the office and contract sub-sectors account for 30% of the UK's total furniture production revenue. This sector manufactures a variety of office chairs & furniture, including workstations, seats, tables, cabinets, and other pieces for the workplace.
The advantage that Stellar brings to the table now, with an exclusive presence in the UK is to be able to cater to small as well as large B2B customers who can benefit from the high-quality and low-cost furniture on the back of large-scale manufacturing in China.
“The United Kingdom's office furniture market relies heavily on imports and they account for nearly 35% of the share. Some of the major importing countries are China, Germany, France, Italy, and other European countries. The United Kingdom's imports of office furniture were worth almost 215 million British pounds in 2019, of which around 109.3 million came from European Union member states. The imports have decreased in 2020 to 102.8 due to Covid-19 and the transformation of work culture as various companies have opted to work from home.” (https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5119512/united-kingdom-office-furniture-market-growth)
Stellar has been providing premium-quality furniture solutions for commercial and corporate offices for over 32 years. With this new office furniture showroom in London, the company aims to provide an immersive experience to its customers and offer them a glimpse into the vast range of furniture solutions it provides.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our exclusive showroom in London," said Arihant Nahar the CEO of Stellar. "The showroom will help us better connect with our existing and potential customers, and provide them with the opportunity to experience our products firsthand. We believe this new showroom will not only help us expand our business but also further our mission of providing high-quality office furniture to businesses worldwide."
The new showroom, located in central London, features a wide range of office furniture solutions, including ergonomic chairs, executive desks, workstations, and furniture solutions for commercial projects. The showroom is designed to showcase Stellar’s extensive range of products, and also features a design centre to help customers create bespoke furniture solutions.
Stellar’s showroom in London is set to become a hub for furniture retailers, distributors, and importers who are looking to import high-quality office furniture in bulk from Stellar Furniture in China. The showroom is also expected to attract architects, interior designers, and project management companies who are looking for end-to-end furniture solutions for their commercial projects. Arihant said “at Stellar, we understand that every commercial project is unique, which is why we offer a full range of services to support your project from start to finish. Our team of experienced designers and planners will work with you to create a custom solution that meets your specific requirements, including 3D design and workspace planning.”
With the launch of its exclusive showroom, Stellar as an office chairs manufacturer in the UK, is further reinforcing its commitment to providing premium quality furniture solutions to businesses worldwide. The showroom, located at 3 Market Street, Watford, London, will showcase our extensive range of products, including ergonomic chairs, desks, workstations, and furniture solutions for commercial projects. The company looks forward to welcoming customers to our exclusive showroom in the UK and discovering how Stellar can transform your workspace. For more information or to schedule a showroom visit, please contact us at +44 7905 236606 (John) or +44 7922 464900 (Zeynep).
Pankaj Agrawal
Celestial Corporation
+91 96505 08508
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Stellar - Best Office Chairs Manufacturer