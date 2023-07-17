Inaugural Women-Led Nashville Festival Celebrates Return of Live Music to Historic Hillsboro Village
Nashville's AB Block Party on Sept. 4, 2023 in the Belcourt Theatre parking lot features Joy Oladokun, Grace Bowers, and more.
September 4’s AB Block Party features headliner Joy Oladokun, teen guitar phenom Grace Bowers, comedy, food trucks, pop-up vendors, and more.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville’s inaugural AB Block Party is set to celebrate the return of live music to historically music-rich Hillsboro Village on Labor Day, September 4, with an emphasis on inclusivity. The free festival features a bill anchored by headliner Joy Oladokun and 16-year-old guitar prodigy Grace Bowers, and is produced by AB Hillsboro Village’s co-owners Marcie Allen and Derek Van Mol.
The AB Block Party will take place in the parking lot of the Belcourt Theatre, located at 2102 Belcourt Avenue. The all-ages event will include multiple music stages, plus a comedy show curated by Josh Black inside AB Hillsboro Village across the street at 2111 Belcourt Avenue. In addition to a day of music and comedy, the Nashville community will enjoy pop-ups by an array of diverse local businesses, food trucks, and more.
With Lightning 100 as a media partner, the AB Block Party provides a Labor Day alternative to the station’s now-paused 13-year-old Live on the Green Festival. AB Block Party tickets are free, with a suggested donation of $20 supporting the 98-year-old Belcourt Theatre’s ongoing mission to provide independent cinema and arts education. Tickets for the block party are available at AnzieBlue.com. A ticket is required for entry.
The artist line-up is Nashville-centric, including headliner Joy Oladokun fresh from opening for John Mayer and Noah Kahan. Oladokun, whose 2023 album 'Proof of Life' was hailed as “therapeutic folk-pop” by The New York Times, has also been acclaimed by NPR, Variety, Rolling Stone, and many others. Sixteen-year-old Nashville guitar goddess Grace Bowers recently organized a Covenant School benefit at the Basement East that raised more than $20,000. Nashville mayoral candidate and former Belcourt Theatre board member Freddie O’Connell will be doing a special DJ set. Paul McDonald, and a slew of other to-be-announced Nashville-based acts will round out the bill. WKRN anchor Blake Eason will MC the main stage.
“Our century-old neighborhood was one of Nashville’s original music hubs — the Grand Ole Opry broadcast from the Belcourt Theatre in the ‘30s and Harold and Owen Bradley had their studio here before literally starting Music Row,” says block party promoter and AB Hillsboro Village co-owner Marcie Allen.
“So with AB here now, our block party celebrates the return of live music to Hillsboro Village, and gives the community a rare chance to enjoy a festival created for locals by locals,” adds AB Hillsboro Village co-owner Derek Van Mol.
ABOUT AB HILLSBORO VILLAGE:
Located in the heart of Hillsboro Village, AB (formerly the restaurant Anzie Blue) is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol, catering to locals and designed by Savage Interior Design to inspire creativity. With a capacity of 250, AB is equipped to host a variety of events — from live music to comedy shows and beyond — that appeal to Nashville locals.
For press, sponsor, or vendor inquiries for the AB Block Party, please email Derek@AnzieBlue.com
For more information about AB Hillsboro Village, visit AnzieBlue.com.
Derek Van Mol
AB Hillsboro Village
Derek@AnzieBlue.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter