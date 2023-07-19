Indiegogo Backers Show Strong Support for Headache Relief Device Releevum

Releevum Indiegogo

The campaign has already raised over $20,000 across 130+ backers and still has 22 days to go on Indiegogo

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indiegogo is the successful launchpad for Releevum, the world’s first self-serve and adjustable device designed to prevent and relieve tension headaches in a simple, natural, and non-invasive way. The campaign was launched on July 13 at https://igg.me/at/releevum, seeking to raise $15,000 to fund the manufacturing process of the device and reached its goal in 24 hours as backers poured in to help it meet its funding goal.

“We’re thrilled to see the incredible support so far and excited to see headache sufferers embracing Releevum’s drug-free solution,” said David Fleming, the inventor of Releevum.

Releevum works by applying pressure to the trigger points at the base of the skull, often reducing stress, releasing tension, and alleviating pain. It’s amassed highly enthusiastic reviews from beta testers, who accredit Releevum with their impressive health improvements. Ross R., who had been recovering from a concussion for years and couldn’t find relief, said this about Releevum: “I highly recommend trying it! It really changed my life!” And Mr. Fleming passionately praised Releevum as he said “I suffered from debilitating headaches and migraines for most of my childhood and found zero success with doctors, medicine, and alternative ‘solutions’. Refusing to live in pain, I worked tirelessly to craft my own solution and invented Releevum. Now that it’s completely transformed my own life, I’m committed to releasing it to the rest of the world to change their lives too!”

Releevum was recently featured on “American Ninja Warrior”, as the show highlighted David Fleming’s invention and course run. The young inventor wanted to come up with a solution that involved no medicine, appointments, or promises of “cures” that would just cover the pain. Eventually, after years of designing and testing, the final prototype of Releevum was produced to Fleming’s satisfaction. “I spent hundreds of hours embracing our iterative design philosophy to create the perfect design that delivers optimal results.”

Releevum delivers highly localized pressure for deeper, targeted relief. The device replicates the well-researched benefits of suboccipital release therapy and is equipped with two adjustable tips allowing each user to customize their own unit to their satisfaction. Fast and portable, Releevum requires only 3 to 5 minutes of use and can be used anywhere, anytime.

Releevum’s approach is backed by traditional Eastern medicine techniques and years of research on suboccipital release therapy. According to the World Health Organization, "Globally, it has been estimated that prevalence among adults of current headache disorder (symptomatic at least once within the last year) is about 50% (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/headache-disorders).

Releevum can still be pre-ordered on Indiegogo at https://igg.me/at/releevum for $49 at Early Bird pricing. It’s already locked in over $20,000 and still has 22 days to go.

Releevum: Relieve Headaches in an Easy and Non-Invasive Way