Fish Newport, RI, Premier Fishing Charters Opens Booking for Striped Bass Charters
Fishing Newport RI, specializes in private fishing charters, offering adventurous inshore and offshore fishing charters for individuals and groups.NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fish Newport RI, is a private fishing charter based out of Newport, Rhode Island, offering private fishing charters for individuals and groups of up to 6 individuals. Fish Newport RI, has been family owned and operated for over 10 years and offers a variety of fishing charter options to fit any budget and groups of up to six people.
Guests can expect to be put on the fish with knowledgeable and experienced captains and receive assistance from the crew throughout the expedition. All boats are fully equipped with the latest fishing gear and safety equipment.
The owner of Fishing Charters Newport is a third-generation captain, ensuring a safe, thrilling, and educational fishing trip filled with adventure on the water. With the Striped Bass season around the corner, Fish Newport, RI, has started booking for Striped Bass Charters.
Striped Bass can be found in Newport, RI, and in the southern parts of Narragansett. They can be found in schools and presents a wonderful opportunity for beginners as well as experienced fishing enthusiasts to enjoy a trophy-worthy Striped Bass.
Striped Bass Charters are fully guided by experienced captains and fishing crew using trolling or drifting light and heavy tackle to catch Striped Bass. While the process requires patience and expertise, the journey to catching Striped Bass becomes a fun and learning experience under the guidance of the owner and third-generation captain on board.
Whether the guests have any previous fishing experience or not, Fishing Charters Newport ensures a rewarding experience for the guests. Apart from the opportunity to catch Striped Bass, there’s also a good chance of catching Bluefish, Tautog, Tuna, Winter Flounder, and more.
Fish Newport, RI, has a fleet of boats equipped with state-of-the-art fishing equipment and gear from Daiwa, considered to be the best in the fishing industry. The boats by Fish Newport RI also feature a Private Head or Marine Bathroom, ensuring a comfortable journey on your fishing expedition.
Fish Newport, RI, has a modern fleet of boats equipped with GPS, Sonar, and the latest Simrad Radar, which tremendously adds to the advantage on the water.
Moreover, the boats are also equipped with twin 300-horsepower Yamaha engines, providing the speed and range needed for the vessel. It is highly helpful in going wherever needed without wasting time and giving guests more time on the fishing grounds.
Regarding fishing gear, Fish Newport RI provides custom tackle, spinning and conventional reels, and more. The company is affiliated with Danco, Simrad, and Yozuri, showcasing the credibility and experience of the fishing charters Newport in the region’s sports fishing industry.
Fish Newport RI understands every aspect of the sports fishing adventure and goes the extra mile to ensure the guests have a comfortable, safe, and memorable experience on the water. The experienced captain and fishing crew on board guide the guests throughout the fishing sessions, helping them catch a photo-worthy Striped Bass.
The personalized experience offered by Striped Bass Charters is what has made it a popular activity in Rhode Island for many fishing enthusiasts and tourists, and it’s a lifetime experience worth exploring.
For more information about Fish Newport, RI, or to book your Striped Bass Charters with the company, visit FishNewportRi.com or call (401) 712-2997.
About Us
Fish Newport RI is one of the most trusted and reputed fishing charters operating in Newport, RI, for over a decade. The company is owned and headed by third-generation Captain with an experienced crew on deck. With an extensive fleet of modern fishing boats and the best-in-class fishing equipment and gear, Fish Newport RI promises its guests an exciting, adventurous, and thrilling Striped Bass Charter and other types of fishing expeditions in Newport, Bristol, Providence, and Jamestown.
Capt. Jay
Fish Newport RI
+1 401-712-2997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram