The Importance of Upholstery Cleaning: A Comprehensive Guide - Part 3
The final segment of the ultimate upholstery cleaning guide is here, concluding our 3 part discussion. This week we discuss maintaining upholstery.STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The last few weeks, we've provided information regarding upholstery cleaning. We discussed what upholstery cleaning is and why it's important. Enhanced indoor air quality and the reduction or elimination of odors are two of the major benefits provided. We further explained some key facts about upholstery and what to consider when looking for a cleaner, such as the type and color of the fabric. The following article provided some tips and tricks for dealing with spills and stains at home between professional steam cleaning appointments, and what to look for when hiring a professional service.
In this week's article, the third installment to our upholstery cleaning guide, we provide further insight into maintaining upholstered furniture between professional appointments. Continue reading to learn more.
Section 5: Maintaining Clean Upholstery
To keep upholstery looking fresh and clean between professional cleanings, there are some maintenance tasks that can be accomplished between cleaning. While some folks might sigh and think "more chores?" rest assured these tasks are not only simple and easy to accomplish but also essential to keeping upholstered furniture looking and feeling good for as long as possible.
1) Vacuum Regularly: Regular vacuuming helps remove loose dirt, dust, and debris from your upholstery. Use a brush attachment or upholstery tool to gently vacuum the surface and crevices of your furniture. This is probably the most tedious, but also most important task. Take care to move cushions and vacuum through all of the little nooks as best as possible.
2) Address Stains Promptly: Act quickly when spills occur. Blot the stain with a clean cloth or paper towel to absorb as much liquid as possible. Avoid rubbing the stain, as this can spread it further. We cannot stress enough how important it is to avoid scrubbing. Scrubbing and rubbing can not only spread the stain but may also damage the fibers of the furniture. Even if the color from the stain is gone, the echo of the scrubbing will remain. If possible, invest in a wet-dry vacuum. This will be invaluable in dealing with any spills on furniture, carpet, or area rugs.
3) Rotate Cushions: To ensure even wear and tear, rotate and flip the cushions regularly. This helps distribute the pressure and maintain the shape of the upholstery. This can be easily accomplished when vacuuming or, by simply "fluffing" the cushions before taking a seat.
4) Use Fabric Protectors: Consider applying fabric protectors to your upholstery after every professional cleaning. These products create a barrier that repels liquid and prevents stains from setting in. As a matter of fact, most manufacturers require the application of fabric protection after every professional steam cleaning, and most professional companies will be able to apply this product. JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care provides fabric protection application for all types of fabric, including furniture, rugs, carpet, and even drapes.
5) Keep Pets Off Furniture: If you have pets, it is advisable to keep them off upholstered furniture as much as possible. Their fur, dander, and claws can cause damage and accumulate dirt and allergens.
Section 6: Conclusion
Upholstery cleaning is an essential part of maintaining a clean and healthy home environment. Regular cleaning not only improves the appearance of furniture but also enhances indoor air quality, prolongs the lifespan of your upholstery, and reduces the risk of allergies and respiratory issues. When hiring professional upholstery cleaners and using eco-friendly DIY methods to treat surprise spills, the key is to ensure regular maintenance and prompt action when spills occur. By following the tips and information provided in this comprehensive upholstery maintenance guide, parts 1, 2, and 3, it will be easy to enjoy clean and fresh upholstery for years to come.
Remember, upholstery cleaning is not just about aesthetics; it's about creating a safe and healthy living space for the entire family. So, take the necessary steps to keep upholstery clean and enjoy the benefits of a fresh and inviting home.
