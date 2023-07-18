Televero Health Medical Director Robert E. Feinstein, M.D., Awarded AAP Education Award

New model delivers experiential approach to desiging curriculum, sequencing clinical experiences, and treatment.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Televero Health, the leading virtual behavioral health company in Texas, is proud to announce that its Medical Director, Robert Feinstein, M.D., has been awarded the (AAP) Association of Academic Psychiatry Education Award for his work on developing the unique approach to psychotherapy teaching, training, and supervision.

The AAP Award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of Academic Psychiatry Education. Dr. Feinstein was recognized for his work on the Apprenticeship Model of Psychotherapy Training & Supervision. This is a new experiential approach to designing psychotherapy curriculum, sequencing psychotherapy clinical experiences, and learning how to do psychotherapy using a live form psychotherapy treatment and training with a patient, a trainee, and the supervisor in the same room. This experiential training is a more comprehensive way for a trainee to learn psychotherapy technique and theory rather than just discussing a patient's session (after the fact) with the supervisor.

Dr. Feinstein will present his work on the National AAP Meeting in Vancouver on September 8, 2023.

"I am honored to receive this award," said Dr. Feinstein. "It's a testament to the hard work and contributions of my colleagues and mentors, as well as my passion for psychotherapy education. I am grateful for the opportunity to share my work with others and contribute to the field of psychiatry."

Dr. Phil Sanger, Founder of Televero Health, congratulated Dr. Feinstein on the award and thanked him for his important work in developing Televero Health into Texas's leading virtual behavioral health company. "Dr. Feinstein is a visionary leader in the field of psychotherapy education," said Dr. Sanger. "His work on the Apprenticeship Model of Psychotherapy Training & Supervision is a groundbreaking contribution that will help train the next generation of therapists. I am proud to have him as a colleague and a friend."

Televero Health is an online behavioral health services provider based in Austin, Texas that is taking on our country’s number one challenge – timely access to evidence-based behavioral health care. They accept psychiatric and counseling referrals from primary care physicians, clinical networks, hospitals, community health departments, and employee assistance programs. The Televero Health integrated care model is staffed with board-licensed practitioners. They are committed to providing telehealth appointments within seven days. Major insurance plans are accepted. To find out more about how to start referring behavioral health patients to Televero Health, visit their website.

