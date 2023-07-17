Generations Charters Welcomes New Bookings for Sunset Cruises in Newport, RI
Generation Charters offers a unique way of exploring the ocean when vacationing in Newport with its private sunset charters.NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Generations Charters, as the name suggests, has been around for decades, offering unparalleled private sunset charters in Newport. With the fleet of two modern cruise boats, namely Change Up and Cool Change, the guests can experience the sea in the lap of luxury with the scenic view of the famous Newport Sunset.
Generation Charters conduct a variety of tours for the guests depending on their preferences, including a 4-hour mid-day fun cruise, 4-hour afternoon cruise, sunset cruise, and full-day charter. Booking Private Sunset Charters with Generation Charters is the best way to explore Rhode Island and enjoy spectacular views.
Generations Charters offers custom-tailored trips for friends, family, and corporate groups, with a wide range of touring options. Guests can choose to tour the lower bay, a seaside tour of famous Newport Mansions, go on a swim in secluded coves, and arrange luncheons on small towns or marinas along the Rhode Island shore. The guests can also explore Narragansett Bay and Newport Harbor while enjoying picturesque views of Rose Island, Jamestown, and Castle Hill.
Generations Charter also organizes special Newport Jazz Festival Cruises for the party, allowing guests to enjoy a musical evening with a view of Newport Sunset. The captain and crew at Generations Charters go above and beyond to make the trip memorable, fun, and relaxing for the guests.
The mesmerizing views and beauty of the Rhode Island onboard Sunset Cruise Newport, RI, provide ample opportunities for guests to click iconic pictures to take back home.
Generations Charters provides coolers, soft drinks, ice, and water onboard, and guests can bring drinks and food of their choice onboard. It is a great way to make a vacation in Newport, RI, a memorable experience that brings you back for more.
Sunset Cruise Newport RI also offers provisions for extended trips to Martha’s Vineyard, Block Island, and more at additional cost. For guests who are looking to cover it all on their trip to Newport, the personalized trip packages by Generations Charters are a great option. The company can also arrange lunch or dinner at any of the waterfront restaurants or bar along Narragansett Bay or Newport Harbor.
The boats of Generations Charters are equipped with the latest Bluetooth-enabled Fusion Marine Sound Systems that allow guests to connect and play their own music. For guests looking to explore Newport and enjoy private sunset charters, the company offers value-packed packages that will make your trip to this sailing capital of the world a worthy and memorable one.
For more information about Cruise Newport RI or to book Private Sunset Charters, contact (401) 862-6024 or visit CruiseNewportRI.com.
About
Generation Charters is a premier private charter company based in Newport, Rhode Island. With a focus on providing exceptional sunset cruises, the company offers various packages, including 2-hour sails, 4-hour sails, half-day charters, and full-day charters. With experienced captains and a courteous crew, Generation Charters ensures a safe and memorable experience for guests exploring the exquisite beauty of Newport's coastline and waters.
Capt. Jay
Generations Charters
+1 401-862-6024
