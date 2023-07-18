TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore Suite version 3.61a Has Launched
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TeraByte Inc. is proud to announce the launch of the latest version of TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore Suite Version 3.61a released on July 12, 2023, which includes several important bug fixes, along with other tweaks and various enhancements that improve overall performance and reliability.
TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore, or Image for Windows, offers an easy and reliable way to backup your data or transfer the entire contents of your disk drive to a new compute.
Some of the notable changes include the ability to omit the usnjrnl data from being backed up thanks to the SkipUsnJrnl option. There's also a new OPW option that supports obfuscated passwords. TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore Suite 3.61a is released as a Unicode version, so please make sure that all binaries are updated to the latest versions.
There's no better way to ensure that every file on your drive is safely backed up than by making an accurate, byte-by-byte copy of your entire hard drive. Creating a drive image preserves everything on the drive including your files, programs, settings, as well as the operating system.
As a key component of the TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore Suite, Image for Windows utilizes the technology provided by Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) or PHYLock™, an add-on component included in the suite. VSS and PHYLock™ allows you to continue using your computer while the backup is locked to a point-in-time. This eliminates the inconsistencies typically experienced while backing up a partition that is in use.
Image for Windows runs under the Windows operating system, yet it can backup or restore any partition, including those of DOS or Linux, and even partitions encrypted by third-party software.
The TeraByte drive image files produced by Image for Windows are compatible across all TeraByte Unlimited disk imaging products of the same major version number (i.e. all 3.x products are compatible with other 3.x products). This gives you the flexibility to restore disk images using your component of choice.
The TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore Suite includes Image for Windows, Image for Linux, Image for DOS, and the OSD Tool Suite. Image for DOS and Image for Linux support the same powerful drive image functionality without requiring a working Windows installation.
When the need arises you can simply extract the image to any other hard drive with sufficient space. A drive image is ideal for recovering your computer after a hardware failure. Using TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore is also the obvious choice for anyone who wants to upgrade to a new computer or simply replace the hard drive without having to reinstall the operating system and everything else from scratch.
To get started with a free 30-day trial of the backup and restore suite, visit http://www.drive-image-backup.com/index.html
Michael Callahan
TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore, or Image for Windows, offers an easy and reliable way to backup your data or transfer the entire contents of your disk drive to a new compute.
Some of the notable changes include the ability to omit the usnjrnl data from being backed up thanks to the SkipUsnJrnl option. There's also a new OPW option that supports obfuscated passwords. TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore Suite 3.61a is released as a Unicode version, so please make sure that all binaries are updated to the latest versions.
There's no better way to ensure that every file on your drive is safely backed up than by making an accurate, byte-by-byte copy of your entire hard drive. Creating a drive image preserves everything on the drive including your files, programs, settings, as well as the operating system.
As a key component of the TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore Suite, Image for Windows utilizes the technology provided by Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) or PHYLock™, an add-on component included in the suite. VSS and PHYLock™ allows you to continue using your computer while the backup is locked to a point-in-time. This eliminates the inconsistencies typically experienced while backing up a partition that is in use.
Image for Windows runs under the Windows operating system, yet it can backup or restore any partition, including those of DOS or Linux, and even partitions encrypted by third-party software.
The TeraByte drive image files produced by Image for Windows are compatible across all TeraByte Unlimited disk imaging products of the same major version number (i.e. all 3.x products are compatible with other 3.x products). This gives you the flexibility to restore disk images using your component of choice.
The TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore Suite includes Image for Windows, Image for Linux, Image for DOS, and the OSD Tool Suite. Image for DOS and Image for Linux support the same powerful drive image functionality without requiring a working Windows installation.
When the need arises you can simply extract the image to any other hard drive with sufficient space. A drive image is ideal for recovering your computer after a hardware failure. Using TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore is also the obvious choice for anyone who wants to upgrade to a new computer or simply replace the hard drive without having to reinstall the operating system and everything else from scratch.
To get started with a free 30-day trial of the backup and restore suite, visit http://www.drive-image-backup.com/index.html
Michael Callahan
TeraByte Unlimited
+1 615-638-4068
email us here