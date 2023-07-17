Oral Thin Films Market Size Expected To Reach $6.22 Billion By 2027

Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s oral thin films market forecast, the oral thin films market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 6.22 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global oral thin films industry is due to the rising demand for thin-film drug delivery systems. North America region is expected to hold the largest oral thin films market share. Major oral thin films companies include ZIM Laboratories, NAL Pharma, Cure Pharmaceutical, IntelGenx Corp., Kyu Kyu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Oral Thin Films Market Segments

● By Type: Sublingual Film, Fast Dissolving Dental/Buccal Film

● By Disease Indication: Schizophrenia, Migraine, Opioid Dependence, Nausea & Vomiting, Other Disease Indication

● By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An oral thin film (OTF) is a very thin polymeric film that is applied in the mouth. The purpose of oral thin film (OTF) is to deliver therapeutic substances into the oral cavity or the stomach tract, where they are absorbed and transported directly to the circulatory system.

