Sola Salons of West Virginia Announces Grand Opening at The Highlands Triadelphia, WV - Studios Now Available for Rent

Sola Salons Highlands Front Windows

Sola Salons at The Highlands - Easiest Path to Private Salon Ownership

Sola Salons. Your LIfe - Your Style. Be in business for yourself, not by yourself. Be your own Boss! Private 1 on 1 service. Freedom and Control. Be a salon owner today!” — Jermac, Sola Salons of West Virginia

WHEELING, WV, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sola Salons® Construction Complete:

New Location in The Highlands Triadelphia, WV

High-end private studio space available for local beauty and wellness professionals



Sola Salons, the premier salon studios concept for established beauty and wellness professionals, is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in The Highlands Power Center near Wheeling, WV. The 4,500 square foot salon includes 21 private studios in three sizes. The new Sola Salons is in the premier retail/shopping center in the Upper Ohio Valley/Wheeling area located immediately off of Interstate 70 at 572 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV between “Once Upon A Child” and “Play It Again Sports” in the vicinity of Menards. This will mark the second Sola Salons location in the State of West Virginia and will serve beauty and wellness professionals in Upper Ohio Valley/Wheeling area. The Highlands draws approximately the same number of shoppers from West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Jerry “Jermac” McGlumphy, the owner of Sola Salons of West Virginia noted that; “I am excited to bring a second Sola Salons to West Virginia, with its location in The Highlands near Wheeling. Our first, exquisite Sola Salon held its grand opening in October of 2022 and is located in the beautiful Suncrest Towne Centre in Morgantown, WV with 27 private studios. “Born and raised in Wheeling, my wife Leslie (Brammer) and I raised our four children here. Leslie who always had needle and thread in her hands, was the owner of Wheeling Quilt and Embroidery, and I was blessed with a 36-year career with Valley National Gases as the Director of Acquisition Integration. I am also thrilled that our “1st Born” Julia Ann McGlumphy-Sacco has joined me on this incredible adventure serving as our Executive Vice President. Julia is retired from Marriott International having served as the Corporate Director of Performance Improvement and Development for Global Luxury Residential Operations. She continues to “exude” that Ritz-Carlton mission to “exceed customer expectations” and brings that value to Sola Salons of West Virginia.” He stated that "our mission at Sola Salons of West Virginia is to allow hair stylists, barbers, eyebrow and lash artists, estheticians, nail technicians, cryotherapy technicians, massage therapists, makeup artists, med spa and other beauty and wellness professionals to pursue their dream of salon ownership.” Sola is the “easiest path to private salon ownership”. At Sola Salons, our mission is to always make our stylists a priority and we have a variety of tools and resources available to help them get their business off the ground.

Sola is driven by its desire to use real estate to help aspiring business owners achieve their dreams and its model offers a compelling option for established beauty and wellness professionals who want to explore the freedom and benefits of private salon ownership without the risk and overhead of a traditional salon. Sola professionals are given the ability to customize their own fully equipped studio and set their own hours. In addition, they set their own pricing and receive full commission on retail products.

"The Highlands has seen strong business growth, particularly at and around the Power Center” said Christina Russell, CEO of Sola Salons. “Our expansion in the Wheeling area will give beauty and wellness professionals a new, affordable way to grow their business on their own terms. With the addition of this space, consumers who live and work nearby will have more choices for experienced beauty and wellness services in their area. We’re very excited to bring these opportunities to the Upper Ohio Valley and the surrounding communities.”

Features of the new studios include private one-on-one spaces with ample storage, oversized sliding/locking doors, floor-to-ceiling walls for privacy, individually controlled ventilation, all utilities, Wi-Fi, custom painting and full-spectrum lighting. For more information about leasing opportunities contact Jermac McGlumphy at (304) 215-2952 or email jermacwv@solasalons.com or visit our website https://www.solasalonstudios.com/locations/the-highlands.