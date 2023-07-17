Woodbridge Brewing Co.: NJ Jets Wide Receiver Allen Lazard Makes Surprise Appearance

NJ Jets Wide Receiver Allen Lazard surprises Cole for his 18th birthday.

WOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodbridge Brewing Co., a premier destination for craft beer enthusiasts, has taken its commitment to community engagement and sports events to new heights. The popular establishment, known for its specialty beers, comfort foods and welcoming ambiance, has become the place to meet esteemed sports figures, leaving the local community in awe.

Yesterday marked yet another extraordinary event at Woodbridge Brewing Co., as the venue hosted a meet and greet and autograph signing session with none other than New York Jets Wide Receiver, Allen Lazard. Fans of all ages gathered eagerly to meet the talented NFL player, creating an electric atmosphere filled with excitement and anticipation. Lines wrapped around the venue which started around 2pm and ended a little after 4pm.

However, the surprises didn't end there. Upstairs in the private loft, a heartwarming birthday celebration was in progress for a young man named "Cole," a vibrant young individual turning 18, who bravely battles Pediatric Hydrocephalus. Unbeknownst to Cole, Allan Lazard himself made a surprise appearance upstairs, offering Cole an unforgettable encounter that will forever be etched in his memory.

Woodbridge Brewing Co. has established itself as a hub for incredible sports events, bridging the gap between professional athletes and the local community. Their unwavering commitment to fostering connections and creating memorable experiences has captivated the hearts of residents in Woodbridge and beyond. From hosting MLB legends to NFL and NHL players, Woodbridge Brewing Co. has become a gathering place for fans and sports enthusiasts alike.

"We are thrilled to provide a platform where the community can come together, celebrate their love for sports, and enjoy the finest craft beer in town," said Mihir Thakkar, the founder of Woodbridge Brewing Co. "Seeing the smiles on the faces of both sports fans and the individuals we surprise with unique experiences is truly priceless."

Woodbridge Brewing Co. is dedicated to giving back to the community through various charitable initiatives throughout the year.

For more information about Woodbridge Brewing Co. and their upcoming sports events, please visit their official website at [woodbridgebrewingco.com](http://www.woodbridgebrewingco.com).

Woodbridge Brewing Co. is the premier brewpub based in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Known for its selection of handcrafted beers, comfort food, and nostalgic atmosphere, the brewery has become a beloved gathering place for beer enthusiasts and sports fans. With a strong emphasis on community engagement and community initiatives, Woodbridge Brewing Co. continues to be a driving force in creating unforgettable experiences for its patrons.

TO MAKE A DONATION TO COLE’S BDAY FUNDRAISER VISIT https://www.facebook.com/donate/6411818702197303/