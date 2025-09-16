State Representative Matt Duffield Champions Support for Suicide Prevention Month

Matt Duffield PSA on Suicide prevention

State Rep. Matt Duffield Emphasizes Community Action and Available Resources

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Representative Matt Duffield is calling attention to National Suicide Prevention Month this September, highlighting the urgent need for community-wide action to address a crisis that claims one Arkansas life every 14 hours.

"In 2023, we lost 615 lives to suicide—615 families forever changed, 615 futures cut short, and 615 reminders that mental health crises can touch anyone, anywhere, at any time," explains State Representative Matt Duffield. "These numbers represent our neighbors, our friends, and our family members. National Suicide Prevention Month serves as a call to action for every Arkansan to become part of the solution."

Suicide affects people of all ages, backgrounds, and circumstances across Arkansas, making prevention efforts a shared community responsibility. State Representative Matt Duffield emphasizes that individual Arkansans have the power to make a difference.

"Your voice can be the difference," he notes, encouraging residents to learn about warning signs and available resources.

During this month of recognition, State Representative Matt Duffield released a video reminding Arkansans of the life-saving resources available throughout the state.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress. When someone is in crisis, calling or texting 988 connects them with trained counselors who provide immediate support and can coordinate local emergency services when necessary.

The Arkansas Crisis Center provides round-the-clock support and intervention services. At the same time, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention leads educational initiatives designed to reduce stigma and increase awareness of warning signs.

"We have built a strong foundation of resources in Arkansas, but the most important element is community engagement," State Representative Matt Duffield said. "Each of us has a role to play in creating an environment where people feel safe reaching out for help."

State Representative Matt Duffield's recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month reflects the ongoing commitment to mental health advocacy and suicide prevention initiatives.

"Always remember to reach out, speak up, and save a life by calling or texting 988," State Representative Matt Duffield concluded. "Together, we can ensure that no Arkansan faces their darkest moments alone."

For immediate assistance:

Crisis support: Call or text 988

Suicide Prevention PSA - Matt Duffield

