Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,871 in the last 365 days.

Atkore's UL Listed Hygienic Flex Connectors Certified for Food, Distilleries, Chemical, and Pharmaceutical Processing

Atkore-Calbrite UL Listed hygienic flex straight and hygienic flex 90° connectors

Atkore UL Listed Hygienic Flex Connectors

Atkore Inc. logo

These Hygienic Flex Connectors Have The Most Certifications

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Achieving UL Listing on these two connector types speaks to the quality and performance now available in hygienic applications utilizing stainless steel flex conduit.”
— Matt Westerfield
HARVEY, ILLINOIS, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) a leading global provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, announces the launch of UL Listed Hygienic Stainless Steel Flex Connectors, which are used to connect stainless hygienic flex conduit to other fittings, boxes and enclosures. Manufactured in type 316 stainless steel for superior corrosion resistance, the Atkore-Calbrite hygienic flex straight and hygienic flex 90° connectors are UL 514B listed, CSA certified, NEMA 4X approved, NSF-ANSI 169 certified, and IP69 rated.

Comprised of FDA Grade Polyamide 6 plastic for the conduit seal and insulated throat, and FDA Grade Thermo Plastic Co-polyester for the face and nut seal, this provides Halogen-, Sulphur- and Phosphorous-free seals for a low fire hazard. The new connectors have an operating temperature range of -58°F to 275°F.

Both styles of connectors are laser marked to ensure hygienic safety and sanitary compliance, are easy to assemble and connect to all of Calbrite’s Stainless Steel Liquid-Tight Flex Conduit. With no harboring points, these connectors are ideal for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical processing applications.

The hygienic flex straight connectors are available in 1/2” – 2” trade sizes, while the hygienic flex 90s are available in 1/2” – 1” trade sizes.

“These two UL Listed hygienic fittings add to one of the industry’s largest offerings of stainless steel flex conduit and flex fittings” said Matt Westerfield, Atkore product manager. “Achieving UL Listing on these two connector types speaks to the quality and performance now available in hygienic applications utilizing stainless steel flex conduit.”

To learn more about Atkore’s new UL Listed flex connectors, visit www.atkore.com/Products/Conduit-and-Cable-Fittings/Stainless-Steel-Fittings/Stainless-Steel-Liquidtight-Flexible-Metal-Conduit-Fittings or contact a sales agent in your region.

###

About Atkore
Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world. With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Matt Westerfield
Atkore
+1 219-895-9108
mwesterfield@atkore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Atkore's UL Listed Hygienic Flex Connectors Certified for Food, Distilleries, Chemical, and Pharmaceutical Processing

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more