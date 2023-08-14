Atkore's UL Listed Hygienic Flex Connectors Certified for Food, Distilleries, Chemical, and Pharmaceutical Processing
Achieving UL Listing on these two connector types speaks to the quality and performance now available in hygienic applications utilizing stainless steel flex conduit.”HARVEY, ILLINOIS, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) a leading global provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, announces the launch of UL Listed Hygienic Stainless Steel Flex Connectors, which are used to connect stainless hygienic flex conduit to other fittings, boxes and enclosures. Manufactured in type 316 stainless steel for superior corrosion resistance, the Atkore-Calbrite hygienic flex straight and hygienic flex 90° connectors are UL 514B listed, CSA certified, NEMA 4X approved, NSF-ANSI 169 certified, and IP69 rated.
Comprised of FDA Grade Polyamide 6 plastic for the conduit seal and insulated throat, and FDA Grade Thermo Plastic Co-polyester for the face and nut seal, this provides Halogen-, Sulphur- and Phosphorous-free seals for a low fire hazard. The new connectors have an operating temperature range of -58°F to 275°F.
Both styles of connectors are laser marked to ensure hygienic safety and sanitary compliance, are easy to assemble and connect to all of Calbrite’s Stainless Steel Liquid-Tight Flex Conduit. With no harboring points, these connectors are ideal for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical processing applications.
The hygienic flex straight connectors are available in 1/2” – 2” trade sizes, while the hygienic flex 90s are available in 1/2” – 1” trade sizes.
“These two UL Listed hygienic fittings add to one of the industry’s largest offerings of stainless steel flex conduit and flex fittings” said Matt Westerfield, Atkore product manager. “Achieving UL Listing on these two connector types speaks to the quality and performance now available in hygienic applications utilizing stainless steel flex conduit.”
To learn more about Atkore’s new UL Listed flex connectors, visit www.atkore.com/Products/Conduit-and-Cable-Fittings/Stainless-Steel-Fittings/Stainless-Steel-Liquidtight-Flexible-Metal-Conduit-Fittings or contact a sales agent in your region.
About Atkore
Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world. With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.
To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.
