Minnesota Hospice Ushers in New Era of Compassionate Hospice Care with Expanded Lakeville Offices

Grand Re-opening Event to Commemorate Enhanced Facilities and Team Growth in Pursuit of Elevating End-of-Life Care in the Community

Minnesota Hospice is a beacon of support and compassion in our community. Our calling is to help create moments of joy and alleviate fears for our patients & their loved ones in their time of need.” — Ken Haglind, CEO and Co-Founder

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Hospice, a 5-star rated hospice by Medicare in the Twin Cities, proudly announces the grand re-opening of their Lakeville offices. The event will take place on Thursday, July 20 from 3 to 5 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in collaboration with the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce scheduled for 3 p.m.

Known for its highest standard of hospice care, Minnesota Hospice is pleased to share its enhanced facilities and expanded services with the community. This opening represents a commitment to fostering an environment where care professionals, including providers, clinicians, aides, social workers, and chaplains can fully deliver their mission: to provide loving and compassionate care for families and patients facing end-of-life and life-limiting illnesses.

"Minnesota Hospice stands as a beacon of support and compassion in our community. Our team has been a stronghold for families in their time of need, and this expansion enhances our reach and capabilities," says Ken Haglind, CEO and Co-Founder of Minnesota Hospice. "Every one of our dedicated care professionals is equipped and motivated to do their life's work, helping to create moments of joy and alleviate fears for our patients and their loved ones. This is more than just our profession; it's our calling."

The grand re-opening will offer an opportunity for community members to meet the Minnesota Hospice team, learn more about their services, and understand their commitment to providing unparalleled hospice care.

Minnesota Hospice serves many areas across the Twin Cities, including Dakota County, Hennepin County, Rice County, and Scott County. By focusing on comfort, compassion, and communication, they deliver the gold standard of care to all their patients, affirming their belief that every individual deserves love, compassion, and dignity at end-of-life.

About Minnesota Hospice:

Minnesota Hospice is an independent and locally owned organization dedicated to improving the model of hospice care in their community. The hospice operates with a mission focused on patient care and dedication to extending compassionate assistance into the homes and residential communities of their patients.

With their "Gold Standard of Care," they consistently redefine industry standards, comply with all regulatory standards, and maintain a culture centered on patient-focused care and well-being. This has resulted in their recognition as a five-star hospice service in the Twin Cities and being voted "Best Hospice Care" by Lakeville Reader's Choice for the past three years.

Event Details:

Minnesota Hospice Grand Re-opening

Thursday, July 20

3-5pm (Ribbon Cutting at 3pm)

17645 Juniper Path

Lakeville, MN 55044

952-898-1022

Register via Lakeville Chamber of Commerce

For more information about the services offered by Minnesota Hospice, please visit https://www.minnesotahospice.com/.