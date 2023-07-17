Buoy Zero and Impact Venture Accelerator Reboot Capital announce strategic partnership to combat food disposable waste
Buoy Zero partners with venture accelerator Reboot Capital to launch its reuse platform in communities across California and Hawaii to reduce food disposables.
Los ANGELES, CA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based Buoy has created the world's first reusable, recyclable food containers made from 100% recycled ocean bound plastic manufactured in California with solar power. Buoy has combined their containers with a turnkey Reuse-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, to replace single-use takeouts at restaurants, universities, airports, event venues and other facilities.
Buoy is providing the most comprehensive and scalable solution to address a big chunk of the growing waste and methane gas problem in landfills, as single-use, food takeout containers make up for one fifth of landfills. In turn, landfill waste is responsible for about 11% of global methane emissions, and is expected to increase about 70% by 2050 as the global population continues to climb, according to the World Bank.
In the United States, California and Hawaii are the first two States to impose a ban on single-use plastic takeouts. California’s new law will eliminate 46 billion pounds of single-use plastic packaging and foodware and kickstart the reuse economy.
Reboot Capital has a proven track record of scaling companies through its ROI2 methodology - Return on Investment, Return on Impact - to help build, market, and grow innovative and disruptive business models for the greatest Impact and Investment returns. Reboot is on a mission to reset the status quo of conventional risks and challenges associated with impact investing, ensuring that investments actually generate the intended sustainable societal impact and also deliver financial returns. From building ventures to accelerating companies, Reboot works closely with entrepreneurs, offering them access to financial backing and expertise to help them achieve their objectives and create a lasting impact.
“Reboot Capital has built and maintained a close relationship with the founders of Buoy and already assisted the company with establishing the key metrics to go to market and optimal capital structure formation back in 2021, so it was only natural that we re-engage with Buoy at this stage to guide them with their current fundraising and acceleration milestones. A perfect timing given their tremendous progress and traction over the past year”, says Eric “Occo” Weber, Co-Founder and COO of Reboot Capital. He adds “we believe that Buoy can transform communities' consumption behavior as a whole and that their closed loop food ware system will dramatically reduce the waste and methane emissions”. Weber finally adds “ Circular economy isn’t an option in 2023, but a mandatory direction to overcome a current environment failing system in place”.
The Buoy RaaS is a comprehensive Reuse Framework that includes the washing, distribution, and recapture of Buoy’s patent-pending reusable containers. It’s a scalable, circular, closed-loop food ware system backed by an app that connects every node in the network (patron, restaurant, delivery platform, and local government).
“We’re excited to launch our Buoy Reuse platform to several communities this next 12 months, after a tremendous amount of positive feedback and active participation of communities’ key stakeholders. We’re starting in locations such as Maui, HI, and in California’s Los Angeles, San Francisco, Mono County and CalState Universities”, says René Hallen, Founder and CEO of Buoy. He adds “we work from the top down with counties, cities, organizations and private sectors’ key stakeholders to transform their communities into a 100% reuse food ware framework. We have a growing demand waitlist of government and private sector officials who are also seeking a comprehensive waste management and single-use plastic diversion framework”.
Reboot has assembled a seasoned executive team with a diverse background and track record providing greater value to our partners. From serial entrepreneurs and change agents in impact industries to experts in Fintech, Healthtech, Edtech, Entertainment, Deep Tech, and Retail industries, the team has an impressive track record in building innovative products and services alongside world-class advisors and experts. Reboot Capital invests and mentors early-stage startups, helping founders bring their visions to life. Combined with our proprietary screening process, our diversified portfolio supports innovative entrepreneurs with access to capital, mentoring, finding customers, hiring talent, choosing the right infrastructure, and more. Visit www.rebootcapital.io to learn more about investment opportunities.
Buoy has created the world's first 100% recycled and recyclable food container products manufactured in California, combined with a comprehensive, turnkey and scalable Reuse-as-a-Service (RaaS) model to replace single-use, disposable foodware. The Buoy RaaS includes the washing, distribution, and recapture of Buoy’s patent-pending reusable containers. It’s a scalable, circular, closed-loop foodware platform backed by an app that connects every node in the network (patron, restaurant, delivery platform, and local government) - with multiple avenues to revenue generation. Visit www.buoyzero.com to learn more and sign-up on the app.
