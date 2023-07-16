Multipoint Group and Dropbox Join Forces
Multipoint Group, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Dropbox, a global leader in cloud storage and collaboration platforms.
We are excited to partner with Dropbox and bring our expertise in IT cyber solutions to the table. This collaboration will enable us to provide our clients with even more advanced solutions.”KEFAR SABA, ISRAEL, July 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Multipoint Group, a leading provider of IT cyber solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Dropbox, a global leader in cloud storage and collaboration platforms. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way businesses manage and share their data, empowering teams to collaborate more efficiently and securely.
— Ricardo Resnik
Through this collaboration, businesses will benefit from enhanced collaboration tools, seamless communication, and improved teamwork among employees, regardless of their location. Dropbox's renowned file storage and sharing capabilities will provide businesses with a reliable and secure platform for storing, accessing, and sharing data, ensuring data integrity and accessibility.
The partnership between Multipoint Group and Dropbox addresses the evolving needs of modern businesses. Leveraging Multipoint Group's IT Cyber solutions expertise and Dropbox's extensive cloud infrastructure, innovative products and services will be developed to meet the unique requirements of businesses today. From remote collaboration to data security and workflow efficiency, the partnership aims to provide comprehensive solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a fast-paced and interconnected world.
With a strong reputation in their respective fields, Multipoint Group and Dropbox bring a wealth of experience to the partnership. Multipoint Group has a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge technologies and IT Cyber solutions, while Dropbox has gained the trust of millions of users worldwide with its user-friendly interface, robust security measures, and reliable cloud storage capabilities.
Multipoint Group and Dropbox have partnered to develop innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in a dynamic digital landscape. The focus is on providing a secure and seamless platform for effortless collaboration, file access, and sharing across devices, ensuring productivity and data integrity.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with MultiPoint, a reputable distributor known for their commitment to delivering quality technology solutions," said Daragh Carroll, Regional Sales Director at Dropbox. "With their in-depth understanding of the Israeli market and extensive distribution capabilities, we are confident that this collaboration will enable us to meet the evolving needs of businesses in Israel, empowering them to work more efficiently and effectively."
Multipoint Group and Dropbox are committed to delivering revolutionary technology solutions that help businesses thrive in the digital era. This partnership marks an exciting milestone in both companies' journeys and sets the stage for future innovations in collaboration and data management.
About Multipoint Group:
Multipoint Group, a major provider of IT Cyber solutions, is dedicated to delivering dependable and inventive solutions that empower businesses to operate efficiently and securely. With a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge technologies and IT cyber solutions, the company enables its customers to maintain a competitive edge in today's dynamic business landscape.
Establishing a strong presence globally, Multipoint Group has offices located in Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Malta, Singapore, Turkey, and Portugal. Since its establishment in 2009, Multipoint Group, under the leadership of Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group, has successfully distributed various cyber companies worldwide, establishing a strong position in the industry.
Through its comprehensive range of services, Multipoint Group remains committed to providing tailored network and communication solutions that address the unique requirements of each client. By leveraging its expertise and industry knowledge, Multipoint Group continues to empower businesses with the tools and technologies they need to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.
About Dropbox:
The Dropbox company has developed a secure and flexible platform, which enables a convenient way of working from one central place where all the necessary tools are found in order to maintain order in daily work. The company has more than 700 million users in 180 countries and it’s on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, California. www.dropbox.com
