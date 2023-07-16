Berlin Barracks/ LSA request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3003934
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/13/2023 2057 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: The Barn, Randolph, Vermont
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: William Tracey
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Clarendon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/14/2023 Troopers received a report of a vehicle that struck another vehicle in the parking lot of The Barn in Randolph, Vermont and then drove away. Troopers request assistance from the public in identifying the male and vehicle shown in the attached pictures. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the Berlin State Police Barracks at 802-229-9191.