Berlin Barracks/ LSA request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3003934

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2023 2057 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: The Barn, Randolph, Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: William Tracey

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Clarendon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/14/2023 Troopers received a report of a vehicle that struck another vehicle in the parking lot of The Barn in Randolph, Vermont and then drove away. Troopers request assistance from the public in identifying the male and vehicle shown in the attached pictures. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the Berlin State Police Barracks at 802-229-9191.