Professor Rahbar and Professor Scarlata holding Enzymatic Construction Material (ECM) Sara describing our Accelerated Corrosion Test with many ECI supplemented samples. A sample of our self-healing concrete

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enzymatic on GCCA shortlist of start-ups in global innovation challenge to deliver low carbon concrete.

- GCCA Innovandi Open Challenge partners the world’s leading cement and concrete manufacturers with tech start-ups.

- 15 start-ups shortlisted, from more than 70 who applied from across the world.

- Developing low carbon concrete key part of making essential industry net zero by 2050 in line with GCCA Roadmap.

Enzymatic from Las Vegas, NV is one of fifteen start-ups, shortlisted by the GCCA, from a global list of applications, for its pioneering Innovandi Open Challenge scheme, to work on developing low-carbon concrete for the world.

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) and its member companies are on a mission to fully decarbonise concrete – the most used material on earth after water. Developing low carbon concrete is a key part of making the essential cement and concrete industry net zero by 2050, in line with the GCCA Roadmap.

The GCCA’s Innovandi Open Challenge brings together start-ups and the industry’s leading manufacturers to work together on innovative ways to cut emissions and accelerate progress.

During the Spring, applications were invited from start-ups interested in working on developing new materials and ingredients to make low carbon concrete. Seventy applications were received from every region of the world.

Enzymatic is one of fifteen start-ups, on a shortlist drawn up by the GCCA and its member companies, which present the most promising and deployable technologies. All fifteen start-ups, including Enzymatic will now present their ideas at a pitch day on Friday.

Charles Maddox, MBA - CEO

“Enzymatic is proud to offer three products: an Enzymatic Corrosion Inhibitor (ECI) that increases the lifespan of concrete by four times and sequesters carbon dioxide, Enzymatic Concrete Recycling (ECR) that breaks down the CSH bonds in cement allowing old debris to be remade into new cement and Enzymatic Construction Material (ECM) which is a self-healing and carbon-negative alternative to cement.”

Those ultimately accepted for this year’s Innovandi Open Challenge will gain unique access to industry plants, labs, key networks and the expertise and infrastructure of the leading manufacturers.

Claude Loréa, GCCA Cement Director and Innovation Lead said the GCCA and its member companies have been very impressed by the applications.

“We received more than 70 quality applications, so drawing up a shortlist was challenging. Developing low carbon concrete will require innovation and expertise to succeed, as our essential industry needs something easily scalable and affordable.”

“Those start-ups on the list demonstrated the most potential, and we look forward to hearing more about their ideas during this week’s pitch day. But we’ll also be keeping in touch with other start-ups who didn’t make this year’s shortlist, with future projects in mind.”

It is the second year the Innovandi Open Challenge has been running. The first program, which launched in 2021 and which primarily focused on carbon capture and utilization, has already seen two projects go to pilot stage.