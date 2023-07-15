elint AI Announces Launch of 'contaact card.': A Revolutionary Platform for Creating and Sharing Digital Business Cards
Connect with Ease, Share with Style
elint AI introduces "contaact card." The groundbreaking platform allows seamless creation and sharing of digital business cards via Apple Wallets.KOCHI, INDIA, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- elint AI, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence and legal and justice technology, is proud to announce the launch of “contaact card.”, a groundbreaking platform that enables users to effortlessly create their own digital business cards and seamlessly share them through their Apple Wallets. “contaact card.” is their brand-new venture that revolutionises the way professionals connect and exchange information, all while offering a cost-effective and environmentally friendly solution.
In today's fast-paced digital world, traditional business cards often fall short in capturing the essence of a person's professional identity. Recognising this challenge, elint AI has developed “contaact card.” to provide individuals with a modern and efficient tool to showcase their skills, experiences, and contact information in a dynamic and interactive manner. Its intuitive interface empowers users to craft personalised digital business cards with ease. By leveraging elint AI's cutting-edge technology, individuals can customise the design, colours, and layout to reflect their unique personal branding. Whether it is adding a professional headshot, promoting the company brand or linking to social media profiles, “contaact card.” offers endless possibilities for creating a memorable and impactful first impression.
What sets “contaact card.” apart from other platforms is its seamless integration with Apple Wallets. Users can effortlessly share their digital business cards by simply scanning their personalised QR codes, eliminating the need for physical cards and paper waste. Taking advantage of the widespread adoption of Apple Wallets, “contaact card.” ensures that professionals never miss an opportunity to connect with colleagues, clients, or potential employers.
‘We are thrilled to introduce “contaact card.” to the market,’ said Anu TS, CEO of elint AI. ‘Our platform empowers professionals to showcase their talents in a visually compelling and eco-friendly manner. By harnessing the convenience of Apple Wallets, we are looking to revolutionise the way business cards are created, shared, and stored.’
Keeping information privacy as its top concern, the platform retains no personal information for more than 48 hours and vows to never share any data with third-party sites, making “contaact card.” the novel and secure way to connect, network and build relationships in the digital age. “contaact card.” can be accessed through www.contaactcard.com for the low price of just $1, offering exceptional value for professionals and companies looking to make a lasting impression without breaking the bank. elint AI also offers different pricing options on the platform, especially for those seeking to create many digital business cards and still benefit off a truly tailored experience.
To learn more about “contaact card.” and its innovative features, visit the official website at www.contaactcard.com.
About elint AI:
elint AI builds Artificially Intelligent products that augment and advance legal and technological knowledge to affect quantifiable, productive change. Their goal is to enhance and widen the scope and reach of legal services. With a deep understanding of legal and judicial processes and state-of-the-art technology, they provide our clients with a competitive edge and solutions that enhance productivity and enable seamless connections in the digital era.
Sony Lal
Elint AI Private Limited
+91 96331 59514
sony.l@elintai.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram