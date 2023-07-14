Motorists are advised that two new lanes between Connie Road and Glinz Lake Road on Highway 14 near Sooke will open for travel on Friday, July 14, 2023.

All lanes of Highway 14 will be open by midday, with the posted speed limit restored to its previous 60 km/h, up from a construction speed limit of 50 km/h. New median barriers and paint lines are in place.

Additionally, bus stops will be active throughout the site and a new 45-stall park and ride will open.

This marks another step toward the full completion of the Highway 14 corridor improvements expected in the coming weeks.