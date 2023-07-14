Halston Bridge rehabilitation work begins Monday

CANADA, July 14 - Work to rehabilitate Halston Bridge in Kamloops will begin Monday, July 17, 2023. Once complete, the bridge will be safer and require less surface maintenance.

During construction, two of the bridge’s four lanes will be closed at all times, reducing the crossing to one lane in each direction. All four lanes will be open during the winter months as work will be paused due to cold weather.

Motorists should expect congestion and delays and plan accordingly. Essential service providers, such as Kamloops Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance, RCMP and BC Transit, will receive priority access through the construction area.

The project includes resurfacing the bridge deck and replacing the deck joints.

Drivers are reminded to drive according to road conditions, observe construction-zone speed limits and follow the direction of traffic-control signs and personnel. To help minimize congestion when approaching the bridge, drivers are advised to use both lanes while queuing and employ the zipper-merge technique.

Halston Bridge carries approximately 23,000 vehicles a day and connects Highway 5 North with North Kamloops. Construction is scheduled for completion in spring 2024.

Learn More:

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: http://www.drivebc.ca/