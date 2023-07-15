Manchin Secures West Virginia Priorities in 2024 Financial Services and General Government Funding Bill

July 14, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, secured a number of West Virginia priorities in the Appropriations Committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) funding bill. The Senate Appropriations Committee continues to work through the rest of the funding bills, which will hopefully be voted on by the full Senate later this year.

“I am proud we were able to come together in a bipartisan manner and advance a funding bill that grows our economy and improves the quality of life for West Virginians,” said Senator Manchin. “This legislation will block gas stove bans, support small businesses, strengthen public safety and provide critical resources to combat the opioid epidemic through the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I am committed to bringing back regular order, doing our job, and passing funding bills on time to deliver these crucial resources to West Virginia.”

West Virginia priorities included in the FY24 FSGG funding bill:

Consumer Protection Safety Commission: Prevents the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) from making any regulations banning gas stoves. Hydrogen Tax Credit: Directs U.S. Treasury to follow the law and not impose any new limitations on clean hydrogen production tax credits that are attracting major investments to West Virginia. Bureau of Fiscal Service: $386.485 million for the Bureau of Fiscal Service, much of which will support the Bureau’s Parkersburg, WV facility. The bill also emphasizes the economic importance of the Parkersburg facility and the importance of bringing federal workers back to work for the facility and the surrounding community. High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program: $301.6 million for the HIDTA, which will ensure our law enforcement has the resources necessary to reduce the supply of illicit drugs like fentanyl, prevent overdoses, protect communities and save lives across the Mountain State. Additionally, language included directing the Administration to prioritize states with the highest overdose death rates when deciding new HIDTA designations and ensure that technical assistance is provided to entities that did not receive a designation in past award cycles. Judicial Vacancies: The bill reminds the federal judicial system of the importance of filling judicial vacancies in rural communities, including the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN): The bill directs FinCEN to better counter the financing of online child sexual exploitation by working with the private sector and other federal agencies. Taxpayer Assistance Centers: Urges the IRS to prioritize the staffing of in-person Taxpayer Assistance Centers, particularly those in rural America

Senator Manchin also secured $7,717,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests or ‘earmarks’ in the FY24 FSGG funding bill. The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provide opportunities for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities.

RECIPIENT DESCRIPTION LOCATION COUNTY AMOUNT PURPOSE West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Archival Facilities Renovation Project Charleston Kanawha $2,226,000 Funds the remediation of archival collection areas. Brooke County Library Foundation Digitization and Preservation of the Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor Special Collection Wellsburg Brooke $200,000 Digitizes the Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor Collection. West Virginia University Digital Archives Portal: Congressional Archives for Education Morgantown Monongalia $1,500,000 Develops first-ever online portal bringing together congressional archives throughout the United States. Greenbrier County Economic Development Corporation Greenbrier Valley EDC Commercialization Center Maxwelton Greenbrier $819,000 Provides commercial space and technical support services to small manufacturing and skilled trade businesses. New River Gorge Regional Development Authority New River Gorge Regional Working Group Beckley Raleigh $750,000 Hires a new coordinator for the New River Gorge Working Group and establishes a technical assistance fund. Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education Archives Management Initiatives Shepherdstown Jefferson $250,000 Digitizes paper and photographic records. Bridge Valley Community and Technical College Stackable Business Credentials South Charleston Kanawha $167,000 Embeds industry aligned and stackable credentials into business curricula. Wellsburg Urban Renewal Authority Wellsburg Town Square Small Business Revitalization Wellsburg Brooke $750,000 Rehabilitates three historic buildings on the Town Square. West Virginia Department of Agriculture West Virginia Grown Program Expansion Statewide Statewide $460,000 Promotes West Virginia agriculture and agribusinesses. West Virginia National Guard West Virginia National Guard Small Business Center Charleston Kanawha $595,000 Develops the West Virginia National Guard Small Business Center. 10 TOTAL PROJECTS $ 7,717,000

