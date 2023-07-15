Submit Release
Manchin Secures West Virginia Priorities in 2024 Financial Services and General Government Funding Bill

July 14, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, secured a number of West Virginia priorities in the Appropriations Committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) funding bill. The Senate Appropriations Committee continues to work through the rest of the funding bills, which will hopefully be voted on by the full Senate later this year.

“I am proud we were able to come together in a bipartisan manner and advance a funding bill that grows our economy and improves the quality of life for West Virginians,” said Senator Manchin. “This legislation will block gas stove bans, support small businesses, strengthen public safety and provide critical resources to combat the opioid epidemic through the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I am committed to bringing back regular order, doing our job, and passing funding bills on time to deliver these crucial resources to West Virginia.”

West Virginia priorities included in the FY24 FSGG funding bill:

  1. Consumer Protection Safety Commission: Prevents the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) from making any regulations banning gas stoves.
  2. Hydrogen Tax Credit: Directs U.S. Treasury to follow the law and not impose any new limitations on clean hydrogen production tax credits that are attracting major investments to West Virginia.
  3. Bureau of Fiscal Service: $386.485 million for the Bureau of Fiscal Service, much of which will support the Bureau’s Parkersburg, WV facility. The bill also emphasizes the economic importance of the Parkersburg facility and the importance of bringing federal workers back to work for the facility and the surrounding community.
  4. High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program: $301.6 million for the HIDTA, which will ensure our law enforcement has the resources necessary to reduce the supply of illicit drugs like fentanyl, prevent overdoses, protect communities and save lives across the Mountain State. Additionally, language included directing the Administration to prioritize states with the highest overdose death rates when deciding new HIDTA designations and ensure that technical assistance is provided to entities that did not receive a designation in past award cycles.
  5. Judicial Vacancies: The bill reminds the federal judicial system of the importance of filling judicial vacancies in rural communities, including the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
  6. Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN): The bill directs FinCEN to better counter the financing of online child sexual exploitation by working with the private sector and other federal agencies.
  7. Taxpayer Assistance Centers: Urges the IRS to prioritize the staffing of in-person Taxpayer Assistance Centers, particularly those in rural America

Senator Manchin also secured $7,717,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests or ‘earmarks’ in the FY24 FSGG funding bill. The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provide opportunities for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities.

RECIPIENT

DESCRIPTION

LOCATION

COUNTY

AMOUNT

PURPOSE

West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History

Archival Facilities Renovation Project

Charleston

Kanawha

$2,226,000

Funds the remediation of archival collection areas.

Brooke County Library Foundation

Digitization and Preservation of the Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor Special Collection

Wellsburg

Brooke

$200,000

Digitizes the Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor Collection.

West Virginia University

Digital Archives Portal: Congressional Archives for Education

Morgantown

Monongalia

$1,500,000

Develops first-ever online portal bringing together congressional archives throughout the United States.

Greenbrier County Economic Development Corporation

Greenbrier Valley EDC Commercialization Center

Maxwelton

Greenbrier

$819,000

Provides commercial space and technical support services to small manufacturing and skilled trade businesses.

New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

New River Gorge Regional Working Group

Beckley

Raleigh

$750,000

Hires a new coordinator for the New River Gorge Working Group and establishes a technical assistance fund.

Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education

Archives Management Initiatives

Shepherdstown

Jefferson

$250,000

Digitizes paper and photographic records.

Bridge Valley Community and Technical College

Stackable Business Credentials

South Charleston

Kanawha

$167,000

Embeds industry aligned and stackable credentials into business curricula.

Wellsburg Urban Renewal Authority

Wellsburg Town Square Small Business Revitalization

Wellsburg

Brooke

$750,000

Rehabilitates three historic buildings on the Town Square.

West Virginia Department of Agriculture

West Virginia Grown Program Expansion

Statewide

Statewide

$460,000

Promotes West Virginia agriculture and agribusinesses.

West Virginia National Guard

West Virginia National Guard Small Business Center

Charleston

Kanawha

$595,000

Develops the West Virginia National Guard Small Business Center.

10 TOTAL PROJECTS

$ 7,717,000

###

