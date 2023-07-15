Submit Release
Private Label Beverage - Beverage Development and Production for Cans

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PL Beverage offers a unique way to address customers’ needs which implies a lot of adaptability and flexibility. In fact, the brand understands that its customers are distinctive and have plenty of criteria. Whether you are looking for lab support and small run options or a cost-efficient, private labeling co-packing service. PL Beverage's flexible approach provides unmatched adaptability while guaranteeing the utmost quality.

Moreover, the brand's production capacity is substantial, capable of satisfying every prospective customer.
PL Beverage's extensive portfolio offers boundless possibilities when it comes to product creation and recipes. Customers can choose from a wide range of options such as wines, juices, health shots, sodas, flavored water, energy drinks, and more. These options are available both as pre-made products and customizable solutions. The brand places a strong emphasis on quality, and some of its products have been awarded the prestigious International Featured Standard (IFS) certification.

Furthermore, Private Label Beverage has successfully undergone various audits, including HACCP and GMP, EU Organic Regulation, Amazon, Marks & Spencer, Halal, Kosher, Vegan, and Social audits. To ensure the highest standards, the brand utilizes cutting-edge equipment in its advanced laboratory for the creation of private label beverages.

Furthermore, the company caters to the specific needs of its customers by offering a variety of can sizes, ranging from 0.15 liters to 1 liter, along with multiple packaging options. The brand places great emphasis on customer satisfaction, which has resulted in a substantial and contented clientele.

