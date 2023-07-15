Submit Release
News Search

There were 457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,036 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2003855

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson                           

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 7/4/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 North, Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Krista Scruggs                                             

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Isle La Motte, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time VSP St. Albans and Swanton PD stopped Scruggs without incident on I89 in Swanton after multiple reports of her operating her vehicle the wrong way on the interstate.  She claimed she was following her GPS and was cited for Negligent Operation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/29/23 @ 0830      

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Albans / Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more