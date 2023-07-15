St. Albans / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2003855

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 7/4/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 North, Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Krista Scruggs

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Isle La Motte, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time VSP St. Albans and Swanton PD stopped Scruggs without incident on I89 in Swanton after multiple reports of her operating her vehicle the wrong way on the interstate. She claimed she was following her GPS and was cited for Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/29/23 @ 0830

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.