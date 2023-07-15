St. Albans / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A2003855
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 7/4/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 North, Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Krista Scruggs
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Isle La Motte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time VSP St. Albans and Swanton PD stopped Scruggs without incident on I89 in Swanton after multiple reports of her operating her vehicle the wrong way on the interstate. She claimed she was following her GPS and was cited for Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/29/23 @ 0830
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
