Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Barron, Wis.

BARRON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Barron, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of July 14, 2023.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals, assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Barron Police Department Officers, were in pursuit of a wanted subject on Highway 8 in the City of Barron. The subject collided with a civilian vehicle stopped on the side of the road and officers approached the vehicle to take the subject into custody. Officers deployed less lethal options when the subject refused commands to exit the vehicle. Upon contact the subject was observed with a gunshot wound and a firearm was located inside the vehicle. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers discharged their firearm during this incident.

Barron County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Barron Police Department Officers cameras were activated, and no law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is working to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.