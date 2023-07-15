Submit Release
News Search

There were 341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,138 in the last 365 days.

Digipay Releases Third Annual Report

Digipay Logo type

Digipay Releases Third Annual Report

A Year of Resilience and Optimism Amidst Challenges

TEHRAN, TEHRAN, IRAN, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digipay has officially released its third annual report, providing a data-driven and statistical analysis of the company's performance in 2022-23. The report intends to address frequently asked questions about the quality and scope of Digipay's activities, also offering insights into the growth of FinTech and LendTech services in the country where Digipay plays a significant role as a new and influential player.

The publication of Digipay's third performance report coincides with an increasing need for FinTechs, particularly LendTechs, and their vital role in promoting financial inclusion. The report focuses on the extent to which Digipay has been successful in fulfilling its core mission of fostering financial inclusion as a FinTech company.

Prepared with a strong emphasis on transparency, the report meticulously examines the one-year performance of Digipay from April 2022 to March 2023. The main themes and key questions addressed in the report are summarized under the following categories:

• Position of the FinTech industry in Iran, the region, and the world

• Behavioral patterns of users utilizing Digipay services as a financial technology provider

• Usage trends of Digipay users for credit services and installment purchases

• Evolution of users' perspectives on concepts such as credit services, credit scoring, repayment, credit history, and digital footprint

• Performance of new Digipay services introduced in 2022

• Support operations provided to Digipay users in the past year

• Corporate social responsibility initiatives and events undertaken by Digipay in the previous year
Discover Digipay's most notable achievements in the full version of the report.
Download the PDF version of the Digipay 2022-23 Report

Amir Nourian
Digipay
+989192400407 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Digipay Releases Third Annual Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more