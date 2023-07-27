The S.A.N.E. Campaign, Save America’s Native Equine, Prepares to Launch

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 5900 Club and American Equine Awareness, A.E.A., are launching an advocacy partnership for equine protection to address public concerns. The initiative is called the S.A.N.E. Campaign, Save America’s Native Equine. The Campaign will work to build an avenue for citizens to make lawmakers aware of their urgent requests for equine protection in unison and in numbers.

The 2023 Bureau of Land Management’s wild horse and burro roundup season began with almost immediate public opposition. Sweltering heat along with wild horse injuries and deaths have drawn criticism and calls to halt the roundups without delay.

A.E.A. and 5900 Club have worked together on equine issues since 2019. They believe it’s the right time to pool their efforts and resources to help address wild horse needs. The initial goal will be to create a national base of support. This advocacy movement will rely on the power of constituents over lobbyists and political groups.

Jeff Smith, who served in the Missouri state senate, wrote about the effectiveness of constituent activism. Excerpts from his piece read, “Small, passionate groups who can produce unified constituent activity may thus be better positioned than large corporate actors. During my tenure in the Missouri state senate, three such groups stood out.”

“None spent money on politics. All fought powerful interests. Each succeeded by producing hundreds of personal contacts to each legislator.” Smith added, “Though campaign finance reformers may dispute these findings, they should embrace the evidence that mobilized activists can affect policy without spending money.”

5900 Club writes, “Historically, we saw Velma Bronn Johnston’s success with the Wild Free-Roaming Horse and Burro Act of 1971. Public outcry was the deciding factor that pushed the United States Congress to act.”

“In response, Federal lawmakers unanimously passed Public Law 92-195, the ‘Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act’, to provide for the necessary management, protection and control of wild horses and burros on public lands. President Richard M. Nixon signed the bill into law on December 18, 1971.”

“Many individuals, organizations and advocate groups are working to bring attention to the obstacles wild and domestic equine are facing today. Virtual events, lobby efforts, assemblies, conferences and petitions are all valuable in their own right. However, we have witnessed over the past several decades, this has not promoted significant change within Congress. The S.A.N.E. Campaign has a model that has ‘proof of concept’. People need to duplicate this approach if they are going to find success in today's equine and wildlife efforts. Wild Horse Annie, Velma Bronn Johnson, proved her public awareness and news campaign concept worked. She is credited with the passage of the Wild Horse Annie Act along with The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971.”

The S.A.N.E. Campaign will conduct no fundraising. Donations and membership dues are not required. Everyone is welcome. Everyone will have an equal voice, everyone treats one another with dignity and respect, and everyone works in a team environment as S.A.N.E. Ambassadors. Participants will only be asked to contribute a small percentage of their time.

There is a growing number of people across the country supporting the call to keep wild equine on public lands. Ending horse transport for slaughter in the United States also has a majority of public support.

The project goal is to build a ‘movement’. This Campaign needs individuals who want to make a difference to participate in order for it to succeed. It seeks people who are ready and willing to roll up their sleeves and help build this effort from the ground up. Programs will be attainable and scalable so individuals can see progress through their efforts.

The Campaign has secured an experienced government outreach authority with equine expertise at both the state and federal level, a certified program management expert with deep wild horse knowledge and a General Council with a strong equine background. All are providing consulting services at no charge in order to help further the future of citizen advocacy and improve the future of the country’s wild equine.

Today’s efforts require professionalism, project management, technology and progression to be successful. Citizen Advocacy needs coordination of efforts with one common voice and one common point of purpose. Change is possible. This platform will use recognized project management protocols and rules of engagement.

Focus, one goal at a time; Critical Path, define specific activities to reach that specific goal; and Task and Results Oriented, define and manage specific tasks that produce specific results.

Individuals who wish to join are asked to email SANEAmbassadors@gmail.com. State you would like to join the S.A.N.E. Campaign. Provide your name and the state you live in. Include, briefly, what is most important to you in the struggle to "Save America's Native Equine".

* * * * *

American Equine Awareness and 5900 Club provided this news piece.

#WildHorses #WildHorseRoundups #WildHorsesS.A.N.E.Campaign #S.A.N.E.Campaign