EU Journalism Prize in Georgia: apply by 1 November

The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia invites local journalists to submit their entries for the 2023 edition of the EU Journalism Prize.

Established by the European Union Delegation to Georgia in 2012, the EU Prize for Journalism encourages professionalism and ethical conduct in Georgian journalism. The Special Prize for conflict-sensitive journalism rewards media outlets contributing to building confidence and peace and is handed out by the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM).

This year, the prize includes a new category for best student work. The 2023 EU Prize for Journalism will be awarded in eight categories:

  • Best story in print or online media;
  • Best feature story in broadcast or online media;
  • Best investigative story in print, online, or broadcast media;
  • Best blog, opinion or column in print, online or broadcast media;
  • The most innovative and original piece of work in print, broadcast or online media;
  • Best documentary photo reflecting EU values;
  • Best Student work in print, online or broadcast media;
  • Best conflict-sensitive journalistic work contributing to confidence-building and peace in the context of armed conflicts in Georgia (The EUMM Special Prize for Peace Journalism).

The winners of the first seven categories will receive a cash prize of approximately 5,200 GEL each, while the winner of the EUMM Special Prize will receive a one-month fellowship at the Institute of War and Peace Reporting in London.

The deadline for submission of all entries is 1 November, 2023.

