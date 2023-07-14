Ukraine EU accession: Reform Support Team at Verkhovna Rada looking for a fourth Senior Legal Expert

The Reform Support Team (RST) for Legal Approximation of Ukrainian Legislation to the EU acquis was established in April 2023 within the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as part of the EU-supported ‘Ukraine Reforms Architecture’ (URA) programme.

The RST addresses the critical needs of the Ukrainian Parliament in the area of EU acquis transposition and provides support to accelerate critical European integration reforms.

The RST will be integrated into existing coordination mechanisms between the Parliament and the Government, while maintaining close collaboration and coordination with other reform teams of the Ukraine Reforms Architecture. The team will consist of ten experienced Legal Experts in the pilot stage.

As of now, the RST is looking for the fourth Senior Legal Expert on:

Intellectual Property Law

Social Policy and Employment, including Freedom of Movement for Workers.

The position is based on-site, in Kyiv. This is not a remote job opportunity.

The deadline for applications is extended until 23 July.

Find out more

Press release