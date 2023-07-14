Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,712 in the last 365 days.

EBRD lends €9.6 million to improve Ukraine’s grain export facilities

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is lending €9.6 million to the Ukrainian agribusiness firm Agrosem, to expand a rail terminal near the Polish border and develop a grain transhipment complex and container yards facility, which will increase grain exports from the country.

This project will improve Ukraine’s transport connectivity with the European Union to the country’s west by addressing the shortage of modern transhipment capacity at the Ukrainian-Polish border, a key infrastructure currently constraining grain exports. “Ukraine is a leading food producer and interruptions in supply are detrimental both to Ukrainian agribusiness and for world food security,” explains the EBRD press release.

The EBRD loan is accompanied by a €1.5 million investment grant from the USA, within the country’s contribution to the EBRD’s Ukraine Crisis Response Special Fund, as well as a €2.6 million equity contribution from the company. 

The EBRD has committed to invest €3 billion in Ukraine in 2022-23, with a focus on food and energy security, trade, vital infrastructure and the private sector.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EBRD lends €9.6 million to improve Ukraine’s grain export facilities

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more