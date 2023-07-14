Submit Release
Georgia: EU and UNDP organise master class on street art and graffiti for youngsters from Lagodekhi and Kabali

On 12 July, the United Nations Development Programme together with the European Union in Georgia and Lagodekhi Municipality City Hall organised an art master class for children in Lagodekhi and Kabali.

Guided by the Georgian artist George Gamez, the activity brought together over 70 children and teenagers, to dive into the world of street art and graffiti.

Through their art, the schoolchildren expressed their views on the values of equality, inclusion, justice, independent living, trust, and dignity. 

This master class was organised as part of the HumanRights4All project, aiming to foster a society where everyone’s rights are respected and upheld.

