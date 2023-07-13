FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for July 20 Open Commission Meeting

Today, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan announced that an open meeting of the Commission will be held virtually on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The open meeting will commence at 11am ET and will begin with time for members of the public to address the Commission.

The following items will be on the tentative agenda for the July 20 Commission meeting:

Statement Withdrawing Prior PBM Advocacy: The Commission will vote to issue a statement cautioning against reliance on prior advocacy statements and studies related to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that no longer reflect current market realities. The statement is a response to PBMs’ continued reliance on older FTC advocacy materials that opposed mandatory PBM transparency and disclosure requirements, and it warns against reliance on the Commission’s prior conclusions given its ongoing examination of the PBM industry to update its understanding.

Staff Presentation on Military Consumer Protection Efforts: In connection with Military Consumer Month, FTC staff will provide a presentation highlighting the FTC’s consumer outreach efforts and extensive network of partnerships with military organizations. It will include discussion of how the FTC’s law enforcement work helps protect members of the military community from unfair and deceptive practices and spotlight the Commission’s data analysis on fraud affecting military consumers.

At the start of the meeting, Chair Khan will offer brief remarks and will then invite members of the public to share feedback on the Commission’s work generally and bring relevant matters to the Commission’s attention. Members of the public must sign up for an opportunity to address the Commission virtually at the July 20 event.

Each commenter will be given two minutes to share their comments. Those who cannot participate during the event may submit written comments or a link to a prerecorded video through a webform. Speaker registration and comment submission will be available through Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8 pm ET.

A link to the event will be available on the day of the event, shortly before the meeting starts via FTC.gov. The event will be recorded, and the webcast and any related comments will be available on the Commission’s website after the meeting. The Commission retains discretion to make public comments available following the event on ftc.gov.