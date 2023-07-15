SinglebaseCloud Launches its Revolutionary BaaS to Provision Backend in 30 Sec
Get to market faster and scale more rapidly with far less financial investment using a fully managed backend service with zero maintenance needed.
We want to empower developers to build and scale their applications with ease, without compromising on performance or support.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SinglebaseCloud, the ultimate Firebase alternative, proudly unveils its highly anticipated backend-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, marking a significant leap forward in fully managed backend infrastructure. The easiest way to have a fully backend service, SinglebaseCloud opens its doors today to developers, inviting them to join the official Early Developer Program to experience the seamless, flexible, and high-performance capabilities of its advanced platform.
SinglebaseCloud redefines the development landscape by providing developers instant access to a fully managed backend service in under 30 seconds. Say goodbye to the intricacies of setting up and maintaining backend infrastructure, SinglebaseCloud ensures affordability and complete transparency, sparing developers from the burden of hidden costs and unexpected price hikes. Build fully-functional applications while delivering flexibility and performance at scale for hobby to enterprise applications.
One of the key differentiators that sets SinglebaseCloud apart is its comprehensive suite of powerful BaaS products, designed to address the diverse needs of developers:
Datastore: A NoSQL Document Database with advanced querying and indexing capabilities.
Authentication: Secure applications or websites with industry-standard protocols, including multi-factor authentication and social login options.
Storage: A secure and flexible cloud-based storage for files and media, featuring versioning, access controls, and automatic backups
Images: Store, manipulate, and serve images at scale, with features like automatic resizing, caching, and optimized delivery.
Search: Fast and accurate search results with customizable indexing, filtering, and relevance ranking.
Analytics: Gain insights into data with customizable dashboards, real-time monitoring, and advanced reporting features.
"Our mission at SinglebaseCloud is to prioritize the developer experience above all," says [Mardix/Co-Founder]. "We want to empower developers to build and scale their applications with ease, without compromising on performance or support. With SinglebaseCloud, we aim to be the ultimate alternative to Firebase, offering a robust, secure, and affordable platform that propels innovation and growth."
Complementing its cutting-edge BaaS offerings, SinglebaseCloud goes above and beyond in supporting developers throughout their journey. Recognizing the significance of timely assistance, SinglebaseCloud offers round-the-clock Developer Excellence Support ensuring that help is just a click away making sure developers have the assistance they need, when they need it.
As SinglebaseCloud embarks on this exciting journey, they’re actively seeking funding and investors to support their vision and accelerate the growth of the platform. Interested parties are invited to join in revolutionizing application development and shaping the future of backend-as-a-service.
To learn more about SinglebaseCloud and its groundbreaking features, visit: www.singlebase.cloud.
About SinglebaseCloud
SinglebaseCloud is a Backend-as-a-Service platform designed to address developers' pain points when it comes to the intricate complexities of maintaining a backend infrastructure. Developers use SinglebaseCloud to build their applications faster & easier thanks to its ability to create a backend system for them in under 30 seconds along with its commitment to simplicity, flexibility, and unparalleled scalability. SinglebaseCloud empowers creators, founders, and companies to accelerate growth while maintaining a secure and reliable foundation. SinglebaseCloud was founded in 2023 by Mardochee "Mardix" Macxis & Nicholas LePore and located in Charlotte, North Carolina.
For more information, please visit www.singlebase.cloud.
