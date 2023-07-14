RELEASE: DCCA Disciplinary Actions (June 2023)

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and the state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of June 2023, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise of claims and to conserve on the expense of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

MEDICAL BOARD

Respondent: Reza Khodaverdian

Case Number: MED 2022-243-L

Sanction: $750 fine

Effective Date: 6-8-23

RICO alleges that Respondent’s license was disciplined by the State of California, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(11). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Respondent: Pharmamedrx, LLC dba Mint Pharmacy & Skin Clinic

Case Number: PHA 2023-7-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-15-23

Respondent was disciplined by the State of Iowa, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: A E Pharmacy, LLC dba Amazon Pharmacy #001

Case Number: PHA 2022-59-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-15-23

Respondent was disciplined by the United States of America regarding allegations Respondent submitted reimbursement claims for insulin pens that falsely under-reported days-of-supply and were dispensed earlier than needed, resulting in reimbursement for more insulin than certain patients needed, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13), 461-21(a)(2) and 461-21(a)(7). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: AZ Pharmacy, LLC dba Amazon Pharmacy #002

Case Number: PHA 2022-60-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-15-23

Respondent was disciplined by the United States of America regarding allegations Respondent submitted reimbursement claims for insulin pens that falsely under-reported days-of-supply and were dispensed earlier than needed, resulting in reimbursement for more insulin than certain patients needed, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13), 461-21(a)(2) and 461-21(a)(7). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: M.N. Pharmacy, LLC dba Amazon Pharmacy #003

Case Number: PHA 2022-58-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-15-23

Respondent was disciplined by the United States of America regarding allegations Respondent submitted reimbursement claims for insulin pens that falsely under-reported days-of-supply and were dispensed earlier than needed, resulting in reimbursement for more insulin than certain patients needed, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13), 461-21(a)(2) and 461-21(a)(7). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Pillpack LLC dba Amazon Pharmacy

Case Number: PHA 2022-57-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-15-23

Respondent was disciplined by the United States of America regarding allegations Respondent submitted reimbursement claims for insulin pens that falsely under-reported days-of-supply and were dispensed earlier than needed, resulting in reimbursement for more insulin than certain patients needed, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13), 461-21(a)(2) and 461-21(a)(7). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Pillpack LLC dba Amazon Pharmacy #005

Case Number: PHA 2022-61-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-15-23

Respondent was disciplined by the United States of America regarding allegations Respondent submitted reimbursement claims for insulin pens that falsely under-reported days-of-supply and were dispensed earlier than needed, resulting in reimbursement for more insulin than certain patients needed, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13), 461-21(a)(2) and 461-21(a)(7). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Pillpack LLC dba Amazon Pharmacy #006

Case Number: PHA 2022-62-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-15-23

Respondent was disciplined by the United States of America regarding allegations Respondent submitted reimbursement claims for insulin pens that falsely under-reported days-of-supply and were dispensed earlier than needed, resulting in reimbursement for more insulin than certain patients needed, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13), 461-21(a)(2) and 461-21(a)(7). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Pillpack LLC dba Amazon Pharmacy #007

Case Number: PHA 2022-63-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-15-23

Respondent was disciplined by the United States of America regarding allegations Respondent submitted reimbursement claims for insulin pens that falsely under-reported days-of-supply and were dispensed earlier than needed, resulting in reimbursement for more insulin than certain patients needed, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13), 461-21(a)(2) and 461-21(a)(7). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Praxis Specialty Pharmacy, LLC

Case Number: PHA 2022-85-L

Sanction: $4,000 fine

Effective Date: 6-15-23

Respondent was disciplined by the State of Maine in 2018 and failed to timely report the disciplinary action to the Board and Respondent was disciplined by the State of Maine again in 2022, in potential violation of HRS §§ 461-21(a)(5), 436B-19(13), 436B-19(15) and 436B-19(17). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Marley Drug, Inc.

Case Number: PHA 2022-38-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-15-23

Respondent was disciplined by the State of Ohio, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, ARCHITECTS, SURVEYORS AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS

Respondent: Matthew R. Kilgore (Hawai‘i)

Case Number: ENG 2018-4-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-22-03

RICO alleges that Professional Architect Aaron J. Spielman was at a copy and print shop in Kailua-Kona and recognized a set of architectural plans on a worktable identical to plans Spielman previously drafted for a client in 2016, but stamped with Respondent’s seal, license number and logo for “Koa Architects,” in potential violation of HRS § 464-10 and HAR §16-115-10(4). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF VETERINARY MEDICINE

Respondent: Malcolm E. Hickman, Jr. (Maui)

Case Number: VET 2023-7-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-9-23

Respondent was selected for the audit of twenty (20) continuing education (CE) credit hours that were to be completed during the July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022 licensing period and failed to provide proof of completion for the 20 CE credit hours, in potential violation of HRS § 471-9(c)(2). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Krysta M. Walters

Case Number: VET 2023-8-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-9-23

Respondent was selected for the audit of 20 CE credit hours that were to be completed during the July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022 licensing period, Respondent completed 7 credit hours and was deficient 13 credit hours, in potential violation of HRS § 471-9(c)(2). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF MASSAGE THERAPY

Respondent: Joel Montoya aka Joel Morquecho (Maui)

Case Number: MAS 2017-67-L

Sanction: Six (6) month license suspension

Effective Date: 6-27-23

RICO received information alleging that Respondent obtained and fraudulently used a social security number belonging to another person and that Respondent was an undocumented noncitizen unauthorized to work in the United States. Respondent used the fraudulently obtained social security number on his September 30, 2013 application and answered “yes” to the question, “Are you a U.S. citizen, a U.S. national, or an alien authorized to work in the United States,” in potential violation of HRS §§ 452-24(a)(1), 452-24(a)(8) and 452-24(a)(9). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

