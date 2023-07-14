Ongoing Investigation into Thefts from Sumner County Food Bank Results in Additional Arrests

SUMNER COUNTY – An ongoing investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gallatin Police Department into allegations of theft from the Sumner County Food Bank has resulted in additional arrests.

In May 2022, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI agents began investigating allegations of theft involving the former director of the Sumner County Food Bank. That investigation resulted in the arrest of James Gill last month. The investigation continued, and this week, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging additional individuals associated with the food bank. The three were arrested this week and booked into the Sumner County Jail. They include, respectively, a volunteer, assistant director, and treasurer of the Sumner County Food Bank:

Tonya Ann Rosales (DOB 08/04/1979), Gallatin – one count Theft of Property $60,000 or more. Bond: $7,500.

James Downey Brawner (DOB 12/03/1942), Gallatin – one count Theft of Property $60,000 or more. Bond: $7,500.

Penny Lea Maughon (DOB 09/04/1969), Gallatin – one count Theft of Property $20,000 or more. Bond: $2,500.