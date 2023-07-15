Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation lands huge federal grant for Kahului Airport upgrade

Main, News Posted on Jul 14, 2023 in Airports News

KAHULUI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will receive a $22 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to construct a new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Kahului Airport.

The construction of a new two-story security screening checkpoint at the south end of the ticket lobby will house multiple TSA screening lanes. “Kahului Airport is an important resource for our residents and visitors, and the vibrant Hawaii economy. This project highlights our continued efforts to bring in more federal dollars to upgrade our airports across the state to address our needs for the future now,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “We are committed to an airport system that prioritizes a safe and enjoyable curb-to-plane experience and will continue to work with our partners to deliver efficiently while minimizing costs to the public.”

The project at OGG, the second busiest airport in the state, will increase the TSA screening capacity to as many as six additional lanes. The north checkpoint and all its lanes will remain operational, and as part of the multimillion-dollar project, that checkpoint will be upgraded by enclosing it and adding air conditioning.

“We are grateful for the investment our federal and state partners are making in TSA security screening operations at Kahului Airport. Travelers will notice the improvements when departing the airport and TSA employees will ultimately enjoy a more comfortable environment when working in the new space,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Hawai‘i and the Pacific, Nanea Vasta. “During the construction phases of this project, we remain committed to providing the most effective and efficient security operation while reflecting the aloha spirit of the islands.”

In the past year, HDOT worked closely with the TSA to bring in canine units to try and help with long security lines at OGG. Large tents were also put up as protection from the elements while passengers waited to be screened, and now those tents are used as shelter for anyone being picked up curbside.

The new south checkpoint waiting lobby, screening lanes, and TSA support spaces will be located on the second floor. Other airport support spaces and tenant retail opportunities will be on the ground floor.

A pedestrian bridge will connect the new south checkpoint at OGG to a passenger hold room and will span over an existing service road.

The new OGG project will pursue LEED Silver Certification for the building, looking to maximize energy-saving measures, like more efficient LED lighting and photovoltaic opportunities to offset energy consumption.

As part of the ongoing airport modernization plan, HDOT recently upgraded the baggage handling system in Lobby 2 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, expanding the capacity to security-screen bags.

The OGG project will cost $62.3 million. Work is expected to begin in the summer of 2024 and to be completed by the end of 2025.

Pictures of where the work will be done at OGG can be found here

