24-hour lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard between Ward and Kamakeʻe beginning July 24

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be closing the left lane on both sides of Ala Moana Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street. The closure will be in place 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, beginning Monday, July 24, 2023, and ending Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Two lanes of traffic on Ala Moana Boulevard will remain open in both directions; however, a temporary detour will be provided around the work zone via Auahi Street to mitigate delays.

During the 24/7 closure, crews will construct a pier in the median to support an elevated pedestrian walkway. Construction of the elevated pedestrian walkway, a structure that will connect pedestrians over Ala Moana Boulevard from mauka to makai, began in May 2022.

The current completion date for the project is February 2024, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely through the work zone and to follow all traffic control signs through the area. All work is weather permitting.

