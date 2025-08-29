Public meeting to update the Kalaeloa Airport Master Plan and Noise Exposure Map Monday, Sept. 8

Main, News Posted on Aug 29, 2025 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) invites members of the community to an informational meeting on the update to the Kalaeloa Airport Master Plan and Noise Exposure Map (NEM).

Meeting Details

When – Monday, Sept. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where – Honouliuli Middle School Cafeteria at 91-559 Maunakapu Street

What – The master plan is the long range planning document used to guide future improvements at Kalaeloa Airport. The NEM graphically depict current and forecasted aircraft noise exposure in and around the airport.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive feedback from the community on these planning products to ensure activities at Kalaeloa Airport are aligned with future land use, economic and community considerations.

Attendees requiring an auxiliary aid/service or accommodations such as an American Sign Language or language interpreter are asked to contact HDOT Airports Project Manager, Traci Lum at 808-838-8097, or [email protected]. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats.

For project information, please visit www.jrfmasterplan.com

