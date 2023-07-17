Stanford Education Research Center’s Finding: CA Charter Public Schools Outperforming Traditional Public Schools
iLEAD Public Charter School Network Lauded as Reading “Gap Buster"
At iLEAD, we focus on personalized learning so that EVERY learner has an individualized plan and receives personalized attention. This is how we meet the needs of every child and fill those gaps!”CASTAIC, CA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stanford University’s prestigious Center for Research on Education Outcomes (CREDO) recently released a study that shows charter public schools are currently outperforming traditional public schools in California as well as nationwide, according to the California Charter Schools Association (CCSA).
— Amanda Fischer
Titled “As a Matter of Fact: The National Charter School Study 2023", the study tracks charter school performance from 2014 to 2019, and follows two previous similar studies released in 2009 and 2013.
Some of the “As a Matter of Fact” findings include that:
• Charter public school students consistently are showing greater academic gains than their peers in traditional public schools across the nation;
• In California, while students entering charter schools are more likely to be low-performing than their traditional public-school peers, they go on to achieve stronger gains;
• California charter public school students are gaining, on average, the equivalent of 11 days of reading and four days of math compared to similar students in traditional public schools; and
• For historically underserved students in California, students experiencing poverty gained four+ weeks in reading and three+ weeks in math; Black students gained five+ weeks in reading and three+ weeks in math; and Latino students gained six+ weeks in reading and four+ weeks in math.
As a boost to Northern L.A. County local pride, the iLEAD Public Charter School Network, with Castaic-based Founding School SCVi (Santa Clarita Valley International), was one of just three charter school networks statewide mentioned by name as an opportunity “gap buster” in reading. That means that iLEAD is on the cutting edge of addressing learning loss and ensuring equitable outcomes for its learners.
iLEAD CEO Amanda Fischer received a personal congratulatory email from CCSA Leadership on her charter school network’s honor.
“While we're proud of this recognition, it doesn't surprise me,” she said. “At iLEAD, we focus on personalized learning so that EVERY learner has an individualized plan and receives personalized attention. This is how we are able to meet the needs of every child and fill those gaps!"
About iLEAD Schools, whose motto is, “Free to think. Inspired to Lead.”
iLEAD stands for International, Leadership, Entrepreneurial Development, Arts, and Design Thinking.
iLEAD operates the following schools:
1. SCVi (iLEAD's TK-12 founding school in Castaic)
2. iLEAD Lancaster (TK-8 in central Lancaster)
3. iLEAD Hybrid (TK-12 featuring hybrid and homestudy options across Southern California, including studio campuses in Orange County and Lancaster)
4. iLEAD Online (fully accredited TK-12 online school)
5. Empower Generations (iLEAD's center for pregnant & parenting teens)
6. iLEAD Agua Dulce (a beautiful farm-style TK-High School campus in semi-rural Agua Dulce)
The schools and academic programs of the iLEAD charter school network serve five California counties: Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura and Kern. Indeed, there is an iLEAD school within reach throughout Southern California. iLEAD’s vision is to personalize learning with a focus on project-based and social-emotional learning, inspiring lifelong learners with the skills they need to lead in the 21st century.
To learn more, please visit ileadschools.org or write to info@ileadschools.org.
