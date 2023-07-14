Updated* TRAFFIC ADVISORY: MLS ALL-STAR EVENTS

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023 and Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Major League Soccer (MLS) will host a series of All-Star events in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. through Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11:00 p.m.:

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to 1 st Street, SW

R Street from 1 st Street to 2 nd Street, SW

S Street from Half Street to 1 st Street, SW

T Street from 1 st Street to 2 nd Street, SW

V Street from 2 nd Street to Half Street, SW

2 nd Street from Q Street to V Street, SW

1 st Street from Q Street and V Street, SW

Half Street from Q Street to V Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 and Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Potomac Avenue from South Capitol Street to 2 nd Street, SW

R Street from 1 st Street to 2 nd Street, SW

1 st Street from Q Street and V Street, SW

T Street from 1 st Street to 2 nd Street, SW

S Street from 1st Street to Half Street, SW

Residents and visitors who need to access the Buzzard Point area may enter from 2nd Street and Q Street, SW. Residents and visitors may come south on 2nd Street or west on Q Street from South Capitol Street, SW.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.