Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) Applauds Senate Resolution in Support of Iranian Protestors
OIAC applauds the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's approval today of S. CON. Res. 2, initiated by Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ)
I am proud that my colleagues and I — in a bipartisan manner — have made an unequivocal statement in FINALLY voting out Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 on the Iran protests.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) emphatically applauds the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's approval today of S. CON. Res. 2, “Commending the bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 133 cities and risking their safety to speak out against the Iranian regime's human rights abuses,” initiated by Chairman Bob Menendez.
— Senator Bob Menendez
This bipartisan resolution sends a strong and timely message to the Iranian regime, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and President Ebrahim Raisi.
The world remains mindful of the Iranian people's uprising of September 2002 and the political executions dating back to the early 1980s.
The protests symbolize a relentless struggle against Iranian autocracy, with women bearing the brunt of this battle, confronting torture, gendered violence, and death. Their acts serve as a lighthouse of courage and a ringing demand to cease systemic oppression.
The Iranian regime, led by Ebrahim Raisi, orchestrated the 1988 Massacre of 30,000 political prisoners. Raisi was also in charge during the 2022 uprising, wherein more than 516 protesters were killed, tens of thousands arrested, and several subsequently executed for their involvement in the protests.
July 19th will observe the 35th anniversary of the “death commission,” established per a fatwa by Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini to exterminate those connected with the MEK, the primary Iranian opposition movement. Ebrahim Raisi was a part of this death commission. Worldwide calls, including from United Nations human rights bodies, seeking accountability regarding the 1988 massacre and the killings in recent Iranian protests have intensified.
In the wake of continuing violence and arrests, we unreservedly endorse the resolution's plea for the Biden Administration, “to immediately impose, under existing authorities, additional human rights sanctions on officials and entities responsible for the repression of the current protests.”
We likewise endorse measures which, “expand unrestricted internet access in Iran” and, “develop a strategy to prevent the Iranian regime from obtaining and exploiting facial recognition data and software for the use of mass surveillance.”
As the resolution stresses, “the efforts of the international community to support protestors in Iran,” is vital.
By urging the global community, “to impose human rights sanctions on officials and entities that are responsible for the repression of current protests and involved in violating the human rights of the Iranian people,” this resolution's demands are aligned with the Iranian people who have been battling against religious despotism and monarchic dictatorship for decades, advocating for freedom and democracy.
