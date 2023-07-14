Dataman Health is supporting State of Arkansas to ensure quality healthcare services

Dataman Health, a nationwide healthcare staffing agency Scan the QR Code to apply for jobs

Dataman Health has been providing customized healthcare staffing and highest quality recruitment solutions to the State of Arkansas and its local agencies.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dataman Health has been working with the State of Arkansas as a trusted partner for the last 2 years. It has completed multiple staffing engagements for the State of Arkansas and its local agencies which include Arkansas Department of Human Services, Arkansas State Hospital, and others. Dataman Health is listed on State of Arkansas Statewide QVL (Qualified Vendor list) that enables it to provide healthcare staffing to all government agencies within the State of Arkansas. It is serving the State of Arkansas through the following staffing contracts: -

1. State of Arkansas – Nursing and Medical Services for Arkansas Human Development Centers:

Dataman Health is one of the selected vendors to provide healthcare resources like Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse and Certified Nursing Assistant, Critical Care Technicians, Mental Health Workers, Surgical Assistants and others at the Arkansas Human Development Centers and other DHS facilities such as-

• The Arkadelphia Human Development Center (AHDC)

• The Booneville Human Development Center (BHDC)

• The Conway Human Development Center (CHDC)

• The Jonesboro Human Development Center (JHDC)

• The Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center (SEAHDC)

2. Arkansas State Hospital Staffing Contract#4600049357

Through this contract, Dataman Health is supporting the healthcare requirement of Arkansas State Hospital, to name a few: Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, Medical Assistants, and others.

In the words of Nidhi Saxena, President of Dataman Health, “During Pandemic, Dataman Health was launched to support hospitals having scarcity of resources. Since 2019, we have carved our way as one of the most premier providers of healthcare professionals, offering a full range of per diem, allied health, contract, and travel assignments. Our healthcare resources are placed nationwide, some of them are currently working in Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas.”

Dataman Health has a lot of healthcare job opportunities in State of Arkansas for positions like Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, Certified Nursing Assistant and other related job positions.

For more updated information and to apply for healthcare positions visit or email @ Recruiter@DatamanHealth.com

About Dataman Health

Dataman Health is a sister organization of DatamanUSA to support DatamanUSA for its healthcare staffing. Dataman Health offers healthcare temporary clinical and administrative healthcare jobs in hospitals, long term care facilities, clinics, outpatient centers, surgical centers, correctional facilities, and mental health facilities, making it a leading employee leasing service providers in USA. It offers the ability to build staff strength in an organization without absorbing them full time, assist overloaded employees during critical times, and keep projects moving. Dataman Health, offers a full service, cost-effective, and efficient Human Resource Management services to organizations that may not have the necessary infrastructure or inclination to perform these labor-intensive tasks.

For more information, please visit Dataman Health

About DatamanUSA

DatamanUSA is a nationwide staffing company which offers the entire spectrum of staffing resources. It provides reliable staffing solutions by leveraging cooperative contracts like NASPO ValuePoint, HGACBuy Contract, BuyBoard contract. DatamanUSA is signing a participating addendum with State of Arkansas under NASPO ValuePoint Contract which enables it to provide staffing services to all the agencies of Arkansas

To know more, please visit DatamanUSA