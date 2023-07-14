Department of Health issues voluntary recall warning for 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kits due to undeclared allergens

Posted on Jul 14, 2023 in Newsroom

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Braga Fresh of its 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad 12oz. Kits because they may contain incorrect condiment ingredients, resulting in undeclared milk and egg allergens not listed on the product label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to milk may include hives; wheezing; itching or tingling feeling around the lips or mouth; swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat; coughing or shortness of breath; vomiting; abdominal cramps; diarrhea; and/or runny nose.

Similarly, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs may also run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to eggs may include skin inflammation or hives; nasal congestion, runny nose and sneezing; digestive issues such as cramps, nausea, and vomiting; and/or signs of asthma such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.

Both milk and egg allergies can cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat; a severe drop in blood pressure; chest pain or tightness; rapid pulse; severe difficulty breathing; trouble swallowing; pale, blue skin color; and/or dizziness or fainting.

If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (i.e., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911 or your local emergency number as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.

Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), no allergic reactions or illnesses related to the affected product have been reported to date.

The specific recalled product information and photographs are listed below:

All other Braga Fresh products and 365 by Whole Foods Market Chopped Salad Kits are properly labeled and not included in this recall.

Consumers who have this product in their possession should discard it. Customers who purchased the recalled product at Whole Foods Market may bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. For more information, consumers may call Braga Fresh at 1-844-963-8255 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST or Saturday through Sunday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. CST.

